Atlanta Braves Padres pound Braves with three homers Manny Machado mashes two home runs in 8-3 win. Atlanta Braves' Jim Jarvis rounds second base after hitting a two-run triple against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Chad Bishop 36 minutes ago Share

Despite drawing eight walks Tuesday, the Braves could only scratch across three runs and mustered only four hits in an 8-3 loss to the Padres at Truist Park. The Braves (58-42) left nine men on base on a night when they were playing catch up after 3 1/2 innings. Manny Machado hit a pair of homers for the Padres (50-51) who evened the four-game series at 1-1. Tuesday’s loss wasn’t without scoring chances for the home team, either. Down 6-2 in seventh, and with runners on the corners, Padres reliever Bradgley Rodriguez was called for a balk to cut the deficit to three. Austin Riley, hitting cleanup for the second game in a row, couldn’t keep the momentum going and struck out to end the inning.

Riley is 0-for-6 with a walk in the series after going 3-for-4 with two homers Sunday against the Rangers. The Braves finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Fernando Tatis Jr. then put the game out of reach in the eighth with a 474-foot bomb to left center off Braves’ reliever JR Ritchie. Ritchie ate 3 2/3 innings but also allowed three runs on three hits and walked three. Braves starter Reynaldo López gave up an early run on three singles (the first of which was a swinging bunt by Tatis) in the first inning. Ty France gave the Padres the lead with an RBI base knock up the middle.

Veteran righty Walker Buehler, starting on the mound for the Padres, walked three of the first eight hitters he faced, and the latter two free passes came back to haunt him. After a mound visit, with two on and two out in the second, shortstop Jim Jarvis ambushed a first-pitch cutter for a two-run triple - his first of his young MLB career - into the right field gap.

That would go down as the lone offensive highlight for the Braves. “You could probably freeze frame it and I had my eyes closed,” Jarvis said. “That was a pretty cool moment. You know, baseball, so you get lucky every once in a while.” In the fourth, Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run to right, his 13th of the season. One out later in the inning, López walked Gavin Sheets and gave up a single to left to Xander Bogaerts. Luis Rengifo put the Padres ahead with a groundout to shortstop before Tatis made it 4-2 with a line-drive double into the right field corner. Machado hit his 21st homer of the season, and his second in as many games against the Braves, when turned on a 3-0 fastball and planted it into the Hank Aaron Terrace in left leading off the top of the fifth. “Obviously for me, my fastball needs to live in the corners, and specifically in the corners against righties,” López said via Braves team interpreter Franco Garcia. “I think it’s just about continuing to kind of develop that rhythm and just getting where I needs to be.”