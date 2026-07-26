Orioles walk-off Braves in 3-2 loss

Baltimore — Dylan Beavers hit the first pitch he saw from Braves reliever Didier Fuentes into right field for a walk-off single, giving the Orioles a 3-2 win on Saturday at Camden Yards.
The winning hit came after Jackson Holliday lined a two-strike pitch to left that a diving Mauricio Dubón couldn’t corral. Holliday ended up on second, then went to third on Colton Cowser’s deep fly ball to center.
Beavers hit a 100-mph fastball past a diving Ozzie Albies at second for the game-winner.
The Braves (61-43) fell to 15-15 in one-run games after winning Friday’s opener 7-6 in 10 innings. The two teams are scheduled to play the rubber match at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
For the second night in a row, the Braves came to bat down one in the eighth inning. Orioles’ right-hander Rico Garcia, who served up a game-tying solo home run to Drake Baldwin on Friday, watched his second pitch of the night, a change-up, sail 380 feet over the right field wall, making it a 2-2 ballgame.
Fuentes (4-1) then threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning on 12 pitches and looked unhittable, but the ninth wasn’t as easy.
Earlier in the contest, Braves starter Bryce Elder had flirted with disaster through two innings, having walked three of the first nine hitters he faced. Then with one out in the third, Jarvis dropped a pop up that Pete Alonso had hit.
After a strikeout and Taylor Ward single, Jarvis broke left toward second on a line drive hit by Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and when he tried to reach back across his body to make the snag, the ball went off his glove and trickled into the outfield.
That gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead on an unearned run.
Gunnar Henderson doubled that lead with two outs in the fifth, sending a first-pitch slider from Elder 392 feet into the stands in right field. Elder has now given up at least one home run in eight straight games and in 10 of 12, and 18 total for the season in 20 starts.
Mauricio Dubón put the Braves on the board in the sixth. His ground out to shortstop, after Matt Olson had walked and Michael Harris II doubled to right, scored Olson. Dubón now has 46 RBIs this season when batting with runners in scoring position.
Elder went five innings, giving up just four hits. The run he allowed was unearned, and he fanned eight, but the four walks (matching a season high) and 44 balls pushed his pitch count up to 98.
Orioles starter Brandon Young continued his fine season by throwing 6 1/3 innings. He left after striking out Austin Riley for a third time, having given up just the one earned run on four hits.