Atlanta Braves Orioles walk-off Braves in 3-2 loss Fuentes allows game-winning single in ninth Atlanta Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes delivers in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

By Chad Bishop 46 minutes ago Share

Baltimore — Dylan Beavers hit the first pitch he saw from Braves reliever Didier Fuentes into right field for a walk-off single, giving the Orioles a 3-2 win on Saturday at Camden Yards. The winning hit came after Jackson Holliday lined a two-strike pitch to left that a diving Mauricio Dubón couldn’t corral. Holliday ended up on second, then went to third on Colton Cowser’s deep fly ball to center. Beavers hit a 100-mph fastball past a diving Ozzie Albies at second for the game-winner. The Braves (61-43) fell to 15-15 in one-run games after winning Friday’s opener 7-6 in 10 innings. The two teams are scheduled to play the rubber match at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

For the second night in a row, the Braves came to bat down one in the eighth inning. Orioles’ right-hander Rico Garcia, who served up a game-tying solo home run to Drake Baldwin on Friday, watched his second pitch of the night, a change-up, sail 380 feet over the right field wall, making it a 2-2 ballgame. Fuentes (4-1) then threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning on 12 pitches and looked unhittable, but the ninth wasn’t as easy. Earlier in the contest, Braves starter Bryce Elder had flirted with disaster through two innings, having walked three of the first nine hitters he faced. Then with one out in the third, Jarvis dropped a pop up that Pete Alonso had hit. After a strikeout and Taylor Ward single, Jarvis broke left toward second on a line drive hit by Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and when he tried to reach back across his body to make the snag, the ball went off his glove and trickled into the outfield.

That gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead on an unearned run.