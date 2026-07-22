Martín Pérez returning to Braves’ rotation Wednesday against Padres

The Braves reinstated Martín Pérez from the injured list, and the veteran left-hander is scheduled to start Wednesday at Truist Park against the Padres in the third game of a four-game series.
Pérez went on the 15-day injured list July 6 after taking a line drive off his pitching arm against the Mets at Truist Park. Pérez is 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA.
In 18 appearances, including 14 starts, Pérez has held the opposition to a .221 batting average. In eight of his 14 starts, he has allowed two earned runs or less.
In Pérez’s last three outings, however, he had a 7.43 ERA and gave up 15 hits and four homers while walking nine.
“To be honest with you, not a terrible thing that he got a little break,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “Threw 50 innings last year (pitching for the White Sox), so I think probably good timing if there is such a thing for something like that. Chances are he’s probably gonna need a break at some point this year anyway.”
The Braves (58-42), who lead the Phillies by three games in the NL East, need stabilization in a pitching staff that, outside of left-handed ace Chris Sale, has been inconsistent and ineffective since the team’s strong start to the season. Since June 21, only Sale has started a game and pitched into the seventh inning.
In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Braves for the fourth time this season optioned rookie JR Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett.
On Tuesday, Ritchie pitched 3⅔ innings of relief following starter Reynaldo López. The right-handed Ritchie has appeared in 13 games, made seven starts and has a 4.50 ERA.