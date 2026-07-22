Martín Pérez returning to Braves’ rotation Wednesday against Padres

Braves left-hander Martín Pérez — pictured pitching against the Nationals on Sunday, May 24, 2026 — is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Padres at Truist Park. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The left-hander has been sidelined since taking a line drive off his pitching arm.

The left-hander has been sidelined since taking a line drive off his pitching arm.

The Braves reinstated Martín Pérez from the injured list, and the veteran left-hander is scheduled to start Wednesday at Truist Park against the Padres in the third game of a four-game series.

Pérez went on the 15-day injured list July 6 after taking a line drive off his pitching arm against the Mets at Truist Park. Pérez is 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA.

In 18 appearances, including 14 starts, Pérez has held the opposition to a .221 batting average. In eight of his 14 starts, he has allowed two earned runs or less.

In Pérez’s last three outings, however, he had a 7.43 ERA and gave up 15 hits and four homers while walking nine.