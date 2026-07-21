Kirby Smart provides injury updates for Georgia’s Dowdell and Bobo

TAMPA, Fla. — Georgia running back Dante Dowdell impressed in the team’s spring game in April. The Kentucky transfer looked like someone who could help the team this fall.
But Dowdell will have to wait to take the field after he suffered a significant injury in May.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart did not offer specifics on Dowdell’s injury, but stressed he would be out for the foreseeable future.
“The Dante Dowdell situation is tough,” Smart said at SEC media days. “I don’t know when he’ll be back. He had an off-campus accident back home during our break, and we’re praying for him and his family. We expect a full recovery, but the outlook right now is we’re waiting to see.”
Dowdell rushed for 560 yards and three touchdowns for Kentucky last season. He spent 2024 with Nebraska and 2023 with Oregon.
Smart declined to confirm how the injury occurred.
“Serious enough that he’s gone from two hospitals,” Smart said. “He’s in our state now, so hoping for a full recovery and trying to respect his family and their feelings and everything.”
Smart provided updates on several other Bulldogs, as well, while speaking to reporters Tuesday.
The Georgia coach said he’s optimistic about Drew Bobo as he returns to action.
Bobo broke a bone in his left foot in a game against Georgia Tech. The injury required Lisfranc surgery. Bobo spoke to reporters Tuesday. He didn’t say if he were ahead of schedule, but he made it clear he felt good and is excited to help the team.
Bobo ended last season on a scooter, watching as Georgia lost to Ole Miss in the playoffs.
“I was a little upset about it, but I still had confidence in what our offensive line would do,” the center said. “It was a little bit of mixed feelings, but I was confident that they would do great. But just really going back to being upset that I couldn’t play.”
Even with missing last season’s SEC championship game and College Football Playoff, Bobo earned second-team All-SEC honors. He has started 13 games over the previous two seasons.
Like Bobo, linebacker Gabe Harris will be on a snap countin August as Georgia tries to get him ready for the upcoming season. Harris suffered a toe injury in the SEC championship game. It required surgery, and he, too, missed the College Football Playoff loss to Ole Miss.
“Gabe’s been doing good,” Smart said. “He’s similar to Drew. It was a very significant injury. Those two were the two biggest missing pieces for us toward the end of the year and made it really tough. But he’s out there doing everything now. He did not do anything in the spring. and we need him to have a big year.”
Smart added that inside linebacker Zayden Walker is healthy after he missed spring practice with a shoulder injury. Senior inside linebacker Raylen Wilson missed Georgia’s spring game with a knee injury, but he indicated he’s fully healthy entering the season.
Incoming freshman Justice Fitzpatrick is still working his way back from ACL surgery he had after an injury he suffered in high school. Fitzpatrick finished the 2026 recruiting cycle as Georgia’s second-highest-rated signee per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
“He’s about — I want to say six months post, maybe seven months post-ACL,” Smart said, “so we don’t know what he’ll be able to do completely in camp.”
Georgia opens the 2026 season Sept. 5 at home against Tennessee State.