Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart provides injury updates for Georgia’s Dowdell and Bobo Head coach unsure how long running back Dante Dowdell will be sidelined after an ‘off-campus accident.’ Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo (right) was injured against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 10 minutes ago Share

TAMPA, Fla. — Georgia running back Dante Dowdell impressed in the team’s spring game in April. The Kentucky transfer looked like someone who could help the team this fall. But Dowdell will have to wait to take the field after he suffered a significant injury in May. Georgia coach Kirby Smart did not offer specifics on Dowdell’s injury, but stressed he would be out for the foreseeable future. “The Dante Dowdell situation is tough,” Smart said at SEC media days. “I don’t know when he’ll be back. He had an off-campus accident back home during our break, and we’re praying for him and his family. We expect a full recovery, but the outlook right now is we’re waiting to see.”

Dowdell rushed for 560 yards and three touchdowns for Kentucky last season. He spent 2024 with Nebraska and 2023 with Oregon. Because of new NCAA rules, Dowdell will have a fifth year of eligibility. Smart declined to confirm how the injury occurred. “Serious enough that he’s gone from two hospitals,” Smart said. “He’s in our state now, so hoping for a full recovery and trying to respect his family and their feelings and everything.”

Smart provided updates on several other Bulldogs, as well, while speaking to reporters Tuesday. The Georgia coach said he’s optimistic about Drew Bobo as he returns to action.

Bobo broke a bone in his left foot in a game against Georgia Tech. The injury required Lisfranc surgery. Bobo spoke to reporters Tuesday. He didn’t say if he were ahead of schedule, but he made it clear he felt good and is excited to help the team. Bobo ended last season on a scooter, watching as Georgia lost to Ole Miss in the playoffs. “I was a little upset about it, but I still had confidence in what our offensive line would do,” the center said. “It was a little bit of mixed feelings, but I was confident that they would do great. But just really going back to being upset that I couldn’t play.” Even with missing last season’s SEC championship game and College Football Playoff, Bobo earned second-team All-SEC honors. He has started 13 games over the previous two seasons. Like Bobo, linebacker Gabe Harris will be on a snap count in August as Georgia tries to get him ready for the upcoming season. Harris suffered a toe injury in the SEC championship game. It required surgery, and he, too, missed the College Football Playoff loss to Ole Miss.