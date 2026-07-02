Atlanta Braves John Gil might become the Braves’ eventual answer at shortstop The 20-year-old has hit 11 home runs and stolen 34 bases in 73 games for High-A Rome. Braves prospect John Gil has stolen 148 bases across three minor league seasons. (Ryland Scott/Rome Emperors)

By Gabriel Burns 53 minutes ago Share

ROME — The Braves haven’t found their long-term replacement for Dansby Swanson at shortstop, deploying stopgaps while hoping one of their prospects emerges as the solution. Perhaps John Gil becomes that long-awaited cornerstone. The Braves signed the 20-year-old Gil in 2023 out of the Dominican Republic. He established himself as the best acquisition in that international-signing class, and one that could influence the team’s future. “The Braves organization means a lot to me because they gave me my first opportunity,” Gil told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via coach Matt Tuiasosopo. “It means a lot to be a Brave and they’ve helped me in all parts of my game.”

Gil popped on the radar the past two years with his speed — 128 stolen bases since the start of the 2024 season — and blossoming power. At High-A Rome, Gil has 11 home runs in 73 games after launching 10 across 197 games from 2024-25. The power surge comes from improved contact and decision-making. Gil is excited about his improved pop, saying he expects to hit for plenty of power in his prime. He admits he’s still working through issues chasing pitches outside the zone: “My approach needs to be not swinging at away pitches so much. It’s a problem right now,” he said. But Gil has made strides. And what he becomes offensively will determine if he’s a long-term major league regular. The rest of his skill set speaks for itself. Gil is an eye-popping runner. Even on a team with speedsters like Eric Hartman and Tate Southisene, he’s a marvel to watch on the bases. He’s stolen 34 bases on 39 attempts this season. He’s swiped 148 bases in 318 minor league games.

His speed has also proved valuable defensively, where he expects to stick at shortstop despite speculation he could play a different position (he’s also played first base, second base and third base in the minors). It’s worth mentioning Southisene, a first-round pick last summer, is a natural shortstop with exceptional athleticism but plays second in Rome next to Gil.

The Braves were impressed with Gil in spring training. His performance there included a home run that left the bat at 109.7 mph. “That’s a big deal, a 19-year-old kid getting into a big-league spring training game and hitting a homer,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “That’s a big deal, so I’m sure a great moment for him.” Gil fondly remembers his experience in camp. And there’s a lesson that’s stuck with him: “I met a lot of good players like Ronald Acuña, (Mauricio) Dubón, (Jorge) Mateo; they taught me a lot of things,” he said. “Like, how close big leaguers are, how good of teammates they are, how they act with each other.” Several observers this spring noted Gil doesn’t physically look like a shortstop — he appears larger than his listed 5-foot-11, 175-pound build — but he’s an easy mover. He’s committed 11 errors in 54 games, so there’s refinement needed, but it’s important to remember that process and tools are most important when evaluating prospects at the early stages. Gil seems to have the attitude, self-awareness and ability to make the most of what he has. He plays with an apparent joy that’s typically infectious. He should certainly continue developing power as he fills out, and his plate discipline should improve with experience. That’s if he progresses as the organization hopes. Expectations are so high for younger players these days, it’s sometimes easy to forget when someone is a 20-year-old playing at the High-A level.

“John is just a fun guy to be around,” Hartman said. “He enjoys the sport and plays with passion. He never fails to amaze me in just how he sticks with it throughout a game no matter what’s going on. He continues to show up and stay the same, and that’s what sets him apart, too.” “John is such a good person,” Southisene said. “His English is getting better, too (laughs). I’ll take him home and we’ll talk. It’s great. He’s a good player and a good kid.” It’s understandable why so much attention centers on Gil. For one, many Braves fans have long been prospect enthusiasts, and with good reason. The franchise has achieved two eras of extended success on the foundation of its farm system the last 30 years. So, Braves supporters tend to be mindful of their minor leaguers even when the system isn’t ranked among baseball’s best. And two, shortstop has been a revolving door since Swanson departed in free agency in December 2022. Orlando Arcia was a pleasant surprise in 2023, earning an All-Star nod, but he failed to remain a suitable starter because of offensive deficiencies. The Braves acquired the similarly light-hitting Nick Allen before the 2025 season, and he eventually displaced Arcia. But Allen’s offense was putrid (.535 OPS), which led the Braves to claim Ha-Seong Kim on waivers last September.