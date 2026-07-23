Atlanta Braves Jim Jarvis continues looking like the answer at shortstop for the Braves Drives in go-ahead run in 8th inning of 7-6 win over Padres. Atlanta Braves' Jim Jarvis hits a single in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

By Gabriel Burns 49 minutes ago Share

Jim Jarvis has provided the jolt at shortstop that the Braves have sought since Orlando Arcia’s All-Star first half in 2023. The position has really lacked dynamism since Dansby Swanson’s departure following the 2022 campaign. It’s a small sample, but what a treat this has been for Braves enthusiasts. Jarvis even has the essence, his blonde hair lusciously flowing from the back of his helmet after each clutch hit. Jarvis delivered again late Wednesday with a go-ahead RBI double that sparked a six-run eighth inning en route to a 7-6 victory over the Padres. The win ensured the Braves of at least a split of the four-game set.

He’s now hitting .308 with an .826 OPS while playing elite defense over 17 games. For all that’s gone wrong for the Braves at that position, they’ve stumbled into some good fortune here. The magnificence of Jarvis is difficult to overstate. A nondescript Alabama product, he was acquired via a once-forgettable deal with the Tigers last summer in which the Braves discarded struggling reliever Rafael Montero. Jarvis debuted earlier this season when the team was on the west coast. He’s making his mark now, taking control of a shortstop spot that’s been a void for two consecutive years. Veteran Ha-Seong Kim, the $20 million man on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Gwinnett, is due back by Aug. 2. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to justify him regaining his spot at someone else’s – potentially Jarvis’ – expense. It’d be a tough sell to a clubhouse that’s understandably taken quickly to Jarvis.

It was 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth. Left fielder Mauricio Dubon singled then scored on Jarvis’ double off Wandy Peralta. Journeyman Brewer Hicklen followed with his own double to score a third run.

Five more Braves reached, and within minutes a 1-1 pitching stalemate was a six-run lead, a lead that Braves relievers Victor Mederos and Raisel Iglesias barely protected in the top of the ninth. Martín Pérez made his first start since July 5 when he exited after taking a comebacker off his left forearm. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking out three but walking four against a topsy turvy Padres offense. The Braves need Pérez right now. Imagine being told that in February; then again, perhaps one would’ve believed it considering the outrage over the team’s lack of rotation additions. Better yet, imagine being told that when the club designated him for assignment in April. Now, he’s the team’s second-or-third-best starting pitcher. There’s no Spencer Strider or Spencer Schwellenbach in sight. It doesn’t appear Hurston Waldrep will be a factor either. Didier Fuentes is a reliever – and a good one, at that – until otherwise utilized. The rotation situation is dire. That goes beyond how one projects the group for October. It’s fair to wonder how the Braves will patch it together to get there.