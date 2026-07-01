Atlanta Falcons How Falcons plan to balance Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr. in backfield Falcons lost Bijan Robinson’s three-year complement, Tyler Allgeier, in free agency. Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. runs drills during an OTA workout at the team's training facility on May 27, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 49 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ running back dilemma is a first-world problem — if it’s an issue at all — and it’s far from foreign territory for all parties involved. Bijan Robinson is used to this. Brian Robinson Jr. is, too. And none is more seasoned than Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, who was a firsthand witness to the primes of elite running backs Adrian Peterson and Nick Chubb, and views Bijan Robinson firmly in the same tier. So, about that dilemma. It’s more a question of usage than anything: How do the Falcons maximize Bijan Robinson, and in the land of lemonade mixology, where’s the cut-off point when Brian Robinson gives the Falcons just the right dose of sugar?

The reality, Stefanski says, is the extent of the answer will vary on a week-to-week basis. He went through a similar situation with Chubb and Kareem Hunt for his first four years as the Browns’ coach, during which Chubb made three Pro Bowl appearances and Hunt emerged as a strong complement. Falcons running backs coach Michael Pitre is responsible for moving ball-carriers in and out of the lineup, but the team has “a lot of conversation” during the week to decide which player is on the field for specific plays. “We go into different games with (saying), ‘Hey, we’re going to look for this many touches or that type of thing,’” Stefanski said during minicamp. “Over the years, having Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, there were plays we called specifically for Kareem (and) we called specifically for Nick. “Just having great communication prior to the game so the play-caller can make sure we’re implementing the plays that are earmarks for those players.”

Bijan Robinson’s 366 touches ranked third in the NFL last season, and he turned opportunity into a rare level of production. He finished with 2,298 yards from scrimmage — the most by any player in six years, the fourth most by anyone 23 years or younger in league history and the 12th most all time.

Bijan Robinson had 287 carries last season, while his power-rushing complement, Tyler Allgeier, took 143 hand-offs. Mathematically, for every two rushes by Robinson, Allgeier had one. Robinson, however, played 79% of the team’s offensive snaps, compared to Allgeier’s 30%. The Falcons had packages with both on the field. The 24-year-old Bijan Robinson asserted himself as one of the NFL’s best pass-catching running backs last season. He ranked second at the position leaguewide with 79 catches for 820 yards, trailing only the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, to go along with four touchdowns. But the Falcons overhauled their offensive staff this offseason, putting their exact plan for Bijan Robinson’s role in a bit of uncertainty. There’s Stefanski, who has an offensive background, along with coordinator Tommy Rees and offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who brings a new flavor on run schemes and concepts. Pitre, however, is back for his fifth season with the Falcons. He’s survived two coaching changes, has been Robinson’s position coach for his entire career and remains the final boss for handling the running back rotation. For that reason, the volume of Bijan Robinson’s use figures to remain quite high. And under Stefanski, the Falcons plan to lean on their running game — and Robinson — to be the closer at the end of games.

“There are certain things in that position that allow your football team to win games late in games when you have leads, and you can run football,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, it’s a position that we think highly of in terms of Bijan and Brian. We have guys that we feel like can affect the football game, and it’s not just in the run game.” The Falcons also anticipate using their running backs as extensions of the passing game. “I think the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is something that we’re looking to do with our guys,” Stefanski said. “Because, as we all know, defenses, when they load up to stop one thing, certainly, they can do that. You have to have the ability to pivot, if you will, at times.” Bijan Robinson, with his dual playmaking skill set, is primed for a significant workload once more. And his running mate already knows how to handle life outside the spotlight. Brian Robinson entered the league as a starter with the Washington Commanders, but he spent last season as McCaffrey’s backup in San Francisco. From a workload and offensive-involvement perspective, there may be no players more similar than McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson, who were the NFL’s lone weapons to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2025.

When Brian Robinson entered free agency, he merely wanted to find an offense that gave him a chance to play, be involved and comprise part of the game plan. The Falcons offered that, and he pounced. How much Brian Robinson plays remains to be seen, but he talks with Bijan Robinson each day about how they can best complement each other, and the two running backs are off to a strong start in their relationship. “He’s going to make a play, I’m going to make a play,” Brian Robinson said. “He’s going to make me better, I’m going to make him better. So that’s something we’re both aware of and something we can openly speak about. Obviously, he knows why I’m here. I know why he’s here. “So, we’re just trying to help each other be the best of our games for me and for him.” For Bijan Robinson, who developed a close bond with Allgeier and long workshopped a nickname more unique than “Thunder and Lightning,” Brian Robinson’s arrival adds a new dynamic.

But there are plenty of similarities in their on-field play style. Allgeier, who stands 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds, is a bruising runner. So, too, is Brian Robinson, at 6-1, 225. Bijan Robinson said he saw steady growth each year from Allgeier, and he’s already seen the same from Brian Robinson through three months working together — which gives the Falcons’ reigning first-team All-Pro running back reason for optimism with his new tandem partner. “What Tyler brought, he was special in his game and how he ran the football and how he exploited defenders and how he created space for himself. And then Brian’s the same way,” Bijan Robinson said. “They’re not too different. They both have some similarities that they both run through people on the field. “I’ll see what they do differently, and how I can help Brian’s all-around game, because he’s very talented, clearly, and I can’t wait to see what we can do together.” The equation feels simple. Bijan Robinson is back. So is Pitre, who has a significant influence on the use and rotation of his running backs. And although Allgeier is gone, his replacement fits the same bill.