Georgia Bulldogs ‘Hard to kill’ Oklahoma takes note of Week 4 trip to Georgia Sooners coach Brent Venables says Bulldogs represent ‘gold standard’ of college football. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (right) — pictured leaping as he throws the ball against Temple in September — was an early Heisman Trophy candidate in 2025 before his season was derailed by thumb surgery. (Derik Hamilton/AP)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

TAMPA, Fla. — Oklahoma was first up at the SEC Media Days on Monday, and coach Brent Venables didn’t waste any time setting the Sooners’ narrative. “Hard to kill, what does it mean?” Venables said rhetorically, asked of a Sooners’ mantra that carried over from last season. “It means all the things we want to be about as a program; stick-to-itiveness, a program built on toughness,” he said. “For our guys, man, each and every week is going to be a bloodbath. … The most physical teams win at the end of the day.” Oklahoma proved “hard to kill” last season, closing the regular season with four consecutive wins over Tennessee (33-27), Alabama (23-21), Missouri (17-6) and LSU (17-13) to find its way into the College Football Playoffs.

A 34-24 loss to the Crimson Tide in the first round of the CFP ultimately ended the season, but not before momentum was built and quarterback John Mateer was back on track after undergoing thumb surgery earlier in the season. Mateer, who passed for 3,139 yards in 2024 and 2,885 in 2025, was among the early Heisman Trophy favorites last season. He said he’s picked up a mentor in former NFL Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw. “The way he made plays and throws the ball around is old-school,” Mateer said. “You take some of that old-school stuff and add it into your game, a lot of people aren’t going to expect that. He’s a great resource.” Mateer said he made a new friend at the Manning Passing Academy this offseason in Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who was also at the family-owned football camp that takes place annually in June in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

“Gunner always has a smile on his face. He’s a super pure guy,” Mateer said. “We talked a good bit, and he’s a great guy, super down-to-earth guy. We didn’t really talk about the game.”

There will be plenty of time for that, but Oklahoma will need to get off to a fast start to position itself for another playoff run with games at Michigan, at Georgia and against SEC favorite Texas in Dallas among the Sooners’ first five games. “Every game’s big, right? You only get 12 opportunities, unlike baseball or basketball,” Venables said. “My responsibility is to get our guys ready to play football all 12 games. “You’re not going to sneak up on anybody in Ann Arbor (Michigan) or going to Athens, Georgia.” Venables made it clear the Sooners know what they’ll be up against when Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs play host to them in UGA’s SEC home opener Sept. 26 “I think they’ve lost maybe once in five or six years at home,” Venables said, noting how Georgia had won 20 consecutive home games against SEC opponents before a 24-21 loss to Alabama last season.