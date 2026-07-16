Georgia Tech basketball to face Butler in Indy Classic on Dec. 19

New Georgia Tech coach Scott Cross waves to the crowd during the White and Gold spring football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Purdue-Colorado is the other matchup set for the event in Indianapolis.

Purdue-Colorado is the other matchup set for the event in Indianapolis.

Georgia Tech men’s basketball will face Butler on Dec. 19 in the fifth annual Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the school announced Thursday. Purdue and Colorado will play in the second game of the traditional doubleheader.

It will be the first meeting between Georgia Tech and Butler. Game times, ticket information and television details will be announced at a later date.

The Indy Classic is the second neutral-site game on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule in 2026-27. They will face Murray State at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Dec. 6 as part of a doubleheader that also includes Tennessee and NC State.