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Georgia Tech basketball to face Butler in Indy Classic on Dec. 19

Purdue-Colorado is the other matchup set for the event in Indianapolis.
New Georgia Tech coach Scott Cross waves to the crowd during the White and Gold spring football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
New Georgia Tech coach Scott Cross waves to the crowd during the White and Gold spring football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
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Georgia Tech men’s basketball will face Butler on Dec. 19 in the fifth annual Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the school announced Thursday. Purdue and Colorado will play in the second game of the traditional doubleheader.

It will be the first meeting between Georgia Tech and Butler. Game times, ticket information and television details will be announced at a later date.

The Indy Classic is the second neutral-site game on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule in 2026-27. They will face Murray State at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Dec. 6 as part of a doubleheader that also includes Tennessee and NC State.

Tech will be playing its first season under coach Scott Cross, who spent seven seasons with at Troy, where he led the Trojans to two straight NCAA Tournaments. Cross has won seven conference titles across his 19 years as a head coach.

The Jackets were 11-20 (2-16 in the ACC) in 2025-26, which resulted in the firing of coach Damon Stoudamire. The team has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2021, when it lost in the first round to Loyola Chicago.