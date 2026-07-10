Georgia drops FCS foe from loaded 2028 football schedule

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (left) speaks with Marshall head coach Tony Gibson at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. Smart was not happy with the level of competition Marshall provided in last season’s opening game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Bulldogs and Florida A&M mutually agree to cancel their Sept. 9 game.

The Bulldogs and Florida A&M mutually agree to cancel their Sept. 9 game.

Georgia’s 2028 football schedule has an opening after the Bulldogs and FCS foe Florida A&M canceled a game planned for Sanford Stadium.

The mutual decision between the schools, confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday night, leaves the Sept. 9 date open on Georgia’s schedule.

The Bulldogs’ 2028 slate is already a heavy one, as it’s loaded up with 11 teams from Power 4 conferences.

UGA has a nine-game SEC schedule in addition to facing Florida State and Georgia Tech.

The game with the Seminoles at the new Nissan (domed) Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, is one of two neutral site games at NFL stadiums for Georgia in 2028.