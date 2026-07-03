Georgia among title favorites, hardened by last year’s fiery games

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) during the second half in their NCAA game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. Georgia won 16-9. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The start of Georgia’s football season is closing in, just a little more than two months away (Sept. 5), but the anticipation is building.

Preseason polls are approaching, and DraftKings Sportsbook, cited by ESPN, has already released its national championship odds.

The Bulldogs, who return 68% of their production from a season ago — 63% on offense, 72% on defense — rank among the betting favorites once again per the FanDuel site.

Big Ten traditional powerhouse Ohio State is at the top of the odds, followed closely by Notre Dame, which also returns a great deal of talent and benefits from not playing in a conference.