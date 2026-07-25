Atlanta Braves Four-run 10th gives Braves win over Orioles Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin hits a single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

By Chad Bishop 38 minutes ago Share

BALTIMORE — The Braves got a game-tying home run from Drake Baldwin in the eighth, then scored four in the 10th to win 7-6 on Friday at Camden Yards in the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles. Elieser Hernández also became an unlikely hero out of the bullpen by throwing three innings of scoreless relief. That allowed the Braves to hang around and win just their third extra-innings game of the season. It was also their 31st come-from-behind victory and 33rd when hitting at least two long balls. In the top of the 10th, with Brewer Hicklen beginning the inning as a pinch-runner at second base, Joey Bart blooped a single to right, putting runners at the corners.

Jim Jarvis, who had come on late as a defensive replacement at shortstop, chopped the first ball he saw from reliever Andrew Kittridge to second. Jackson Holliday made a diving stop, but when he went to second to try to get the force out, he threw the ball into left field, allowing Hicklen to score. Kittridge nearly got out of the inning after that, but Matt Olson unloaded on a 1-2 fastball and sent it 416 feet into the stands in left-center for a two-out, three-run homer. That sent Orioles fans to the exits faster than the ball left the stadium. Dylan Lee allowed a run on a sac fly, then a two-run homer off the bat of Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the bottom of the 10th before closing out the win. The Braves had been trailing 3-2 with one out in the eighth when Baldwin strode to the dish to face Orioles right-handed reliever Rico Garcia. In a 1-2 hole, Baldwin went down — literally to one knee — and whacked a changeup into the seats in right to tie the score at 3-all.

It was Baldwin’s 20th homer of the season, surpassing his 2025 total.

Hernández made his Braves debut in the seventh. He pitched a scoreless inning that frame, stranded a runner at third in the eighth and then got Orioles designated hitter Taylor Ward to hit an inning-ending ground ball to third to leave the bases loaded in the ninth. The Braves (61-42) improved to 3-5 in extra-innings games, 22-12 in series openers and 15-14 in one-run games. Much earlier in the evening, Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes ran into a bit of misfortune in the second inning when a 3-1 pitch to Leody Taveras was called a strike, then overturned by ABS for a ball — it had missed the strike zone by less than a 1/10th of an inch. The two-out free pass allowed Holliday to come to the plate and he ripped a single to right. That put runners at the corners for Encarnacion-Strand, and the Orioles third baseman banged a two-run double into the left field corner to give the home team an early 2-0 lead. Orioles starter Trevor Rogers was sharp out of the gates, retiring the first eight hitters he faced and working a scoreless first three innings. But the Braves began to make noise a second time through the order.