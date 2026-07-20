Finebaum says Georgia, Kirby Smart overlooked in early SEC Media Days talk

Georgia coach Kirby Smart calls in a play against Ole Miss during the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The SEC Network analyst notes how little buzz there is for the Bulldogs despite Smart’s success.

The SEC Network analyst notes how little buzz there is for the Bulldogs despite Smart’s success.

It’s a fair point when one considers the two-time defending SEC champion Bulldogs haven’t won a College Football Playoff game since winning the national championship following the 2022 season.

“I think the three top questions here are about the SEC versus the Big Ten, Lane Kiffin taking over at LSU and then whether the SEC can get back on top of college football,” SEC Network host Paul Finebaum told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I’m actually most intrigued about Kirby Smart and Georgia football from a national standpoint, because we’re hearing so little about them.”

Gunner Stockton, Georgia’s gritty home-state quarterback, finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy balloting last season, but with five of UGA’s six top receivers from a season ago having moved on, there are questions about him replicating his numbers and developing into an NFL draft prospect.

“I just did an ESPN interview, and the questions were about Arch Manning and Kiffin,” Finebaum said. “I mean, Alabama doesn’t even get mentioned anymore, but Kirby Smart deserves more attention than he’s getting.”

So it would seem, but back-to-back losses in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal have overshadowed Georgia’s back-to-back SEC championships.

“Georgia is still in the top tier, but it looks like from the early read that Texas is going to be picked first to win the league,” Finebaum said. “The most important thing for Kirby Smart is changing January. All the SEC titles in the world aren’t changing the public opinion of him.