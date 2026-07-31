Cristina Ulbrich, wife of Falcons DC, passes away after cancer battle

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich speaks to the media during a news conference at the Atlanta Falcons training facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cristina Ulbrich, the wife of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, passed away Sunday after a long battle with cancer, the organization announced in a press release Thursday night.

Here’s the Falcons’ official statement.

“The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer.

“Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jeff, their children, and all who loved Cristina. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ulbrich family.