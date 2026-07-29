4 questions Creekside’s Maurice Dixon says defense will ‘be the headliner’ for 2026 team Head coach talks his championship team’s legacy, what they need to work on and his favorite memory as a former player. Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon holds the Class 4A state championship trophy after beating Benedictine, 42-39, on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 39 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Creekside coach Maurice Dixon, whose team won Class 4A in 2025. The Seminoles’ 845 points broke the GHSA single-season record. The state title was the program’s first since 2013. 1. What was the legacy of Creekside’s 2025 championship team? “They’re the product of when good football players become really good people. We talk a lot about what they were on the field, the accomplishments, they had with 845 points, the guys that we had going to college. But we don’t talk about how good of people they are and what they became when they started living right and started living as 24-hour people who could be dependable 24 hours a day, and by them doing that, I just think it’s a byproduct of the football guys that we were able to finish the drill.”

2. What are the strongest areas of this team, and what areas need the most work? “We return a great deal of talent on the team. Last year, we were very offensive-heavy. We return six (starters) on offense, but we return nine on defense. So we’re still going to score points, but our defense is going to be the headliner. They’re going to be the guys who lead the charge, and you know, I think we’ve got a good chance to be consistent in what we’ve been doing up front on both sides, offensive and defensive line. We have a lot of depth. We return four out of five on the offensive line. We return everybody on the defensive line. On the back end, we’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of college scholarship offers and are committed to a lot of schools that are very, very talented. (Clemson running back commitment) Gary Walker is Gary Walker, so as long as we keep it in a roll, be consistent and get better every week, I think we’ve got a chance to be what we need to be at the end.” Note: Creekside is playing in Class 6A this season. What formerly was 4A is now 5A in the new classification names, so the Seminoles effectively were bumped up one class. 3. Your first season at Creekside in 2017 ended with an 0-10 record. What’s the biggest difference between how practice looked then and how it looks now?

“You (have) got a lot of grown men out there now. I think (it speaks to) the job that we’re doing in the offseason, developing our kids to get them bigger, stronger and faster. When you go out there, you see a lot of guys moving very, very fast and a lot of very loud collisions. The physicality that we want to play with and the speed that we want to play with is there. Of course, it’s going to be a lot of hard coaching and a lot of moving around, but we’re going to practice like a championship team is supposed to.”