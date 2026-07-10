Georgia Bulldogs CFP reveals Atlanta’s place in 2028-2031 quarterfinals & semifinals Mercedes-Benz Stadium holds prominent spot in CFP bowl rotation. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs against Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) during the first half of the 2025 National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 24 minutes ago Share

The College Football Playoff field size isn’t set beyond this season’s 12-team bracket, but it has settled on where its quarterfinal and semifinal games will be played through the next six seasons. The CFP sites for the next two seasons were already in place, but on Thursday the postseason quarterfinal and semifinal sites for the 2028-2031 regular seasons were released. Atlanta, to no one’s surprise, remains entrenched in the mix of rotating CFP sites. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to host semifinal games following the 2028 and 2031 regular seasons, and quarterfinal games following the 2029 and 2030 regular seasons. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who is no stranger to bringing his Bulldogs to play in Atlanta, has noted UGA’s familiarity with Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“(We) know where the scoreboards, the clocks, and (where) all the different stuff is, that’s the biggest thing,” Smart said before the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State. “The field is the same. There’s not a lot of difference in terms of the diameter and the width of the field. “But I think it’s more about the familiarity for the quarterback. Knowing the play clock, the ribbons, and the different things.” The CFP is currently using a 12-team field, but there’s speculation that the SEC and Big Ten might soon agree on a playoff model that would enable the CFP field to expand to 16, or perhaps 24, teams following this season. This season’s 12-team CFP field will be made up of the conference champions from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC along with the highest-ranked team from the collection of Group of 6 schools — The American, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West, Pac-12 Conference and Sun Belt Conference — and then the next seven highest-ranked “at-large” teams.

In a change from last year, Notre Dame will be included in the playoff if it is ranked among the top 12 teams in the final CFP rankings.

Another change from last year, related to the removal of conference bowl tie-ins , is that the top three seeds, in rank order, can select their bowl path in the CFP field. Here’s a look at where the College Football Playoff quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled to be played in the coming seasons. 2026-2027 College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Dec. 30, 2026, Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1, 2027, Cotton Bowl Jan. 1, 2027, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Jan. 1, 2027, Rose Bowl Semifinals Jan. 14, 2027, Orange Bowl Jan. 15, 2027, Sugar Bowl CFP Championship Game Jan. 25, 2027, Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium 2027-2028 College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Dec. 31, 2027, Sugar Bowl

Jan. 1, 2028, Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1, 2028, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Jan. 1, 2028, Rose Bowl Semifinals Jan. 13, 2028, Orange Bowl Jan. 14, 2028, Cotton Bowl CFP Championship Game Jan. 24, 2028, New Orleans, Caesars Superdome 2028-29 College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Dec. 30, 2028, Orange Bowl Jan. 1, 2029, Cotton Bowl Jan. 1, 2029, Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2029, Sugar Bowl Semifinals Jan. 11, 2029, Fiesta Bowl Jan. 12, 2029, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP Championship Game Jan. 22, 2029, Tampa Bay, Raymond James Stadium 2029-30 College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Jan. 1, 2030, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Jan. 1, 2030, Orange Bowl Jan. 1, 2030, Rose Bowl Jan. 2, 2030, Fiesta Bowl