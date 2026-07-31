4 QUESTIONS Carver’s Jarvis Jones credits Kirby Smart for his development as a coach The former UGA linebacker and first-round NFL draft pick just led Carver to its second consecutive state championship. Carver-Columbus head coach Jarvis Jones celebrates with players after their 24-7 win against Hapeville Charter in the Class 2A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jack Leo 42 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Carver of Columbus coach Jarvis Jones, whose team won Class 2A in 2025. A Carver alumnus and former first-round NFL draft pick, Jones led the Tigers to their second consecutive state championship in his first season coaching the team. 1. What was the legacy of Carver’s 2025 championship team? “I think their legacy is just a great, mature group of guys that bought into the vision as far as the trajectory of our program and what we want to accomplish. It being my first year, I had to go through getting to know those guys on a personal level, building trust in them and them building trust in me. So at the beginning of the season, that’s what it was because I got here kind of late June, and so it was building trust the first half of the season. And I think once we connected as a staff and as a team, everything just started to open up how we envisioned it. More than anything, I think those guys’ work ethic, the mental toughness that they had and the connection alone just set precedence over everything we did, from the classroom to the field and on game days. So then the big part of that was the leadership that we had on the team. The 2025 team, they were really close. We had great leadership and a lot of maturity on that team, and they bought into the things that I was asking them to do, and I asked them to detail their work and be intentional about it, and they did everything I asked them to do. And I’m just really proud of that group. I think they set the standard for me and my expectation for my program coming into my second year.”

2. What are the strongest areas of this team, and what areas need the most work? “I think trenches is the most important thing in the game of football, and we lost on both sides of the ball there, but I’m looking forward to this year with the guys that’s going to step up and play their roles. I think we’re still strong in those areas. The most impressive group, right now for me is our receiver corps, being that last year, we were a big run team. I’m still looking to be a big run team this year first and foremost, but last year, we had three backs. We rushed for over 3,000 yards last year, and all three of those backs are now gone. Two seniors and one freshman back, they are all gone now, so I’m looking for the guys that we’ve got now to step in and play a huge role in that part — not to make up for 3,000 yards, but to do it our way this year. This is a whole new team, so I’m looking for guys to step in at that position and take advantage of it. On the defensive side of the ball, I think we’re right where we want to be. We’ve got some talent coming back at different positions. So I think we’re trending in the right direction on both sides of the ball. As far as weaknesses, man, I really don’t want to say there’s a weakness, but we’ve always got room to grow in every area. I think when we scrimmage Lee County, it’ll tell us which areas to get better at. Right now, practicing against each other, these guys find a lot of tendencies within each other. They practice against each other every day, so they know each other moves, but I think our first really good look will be Lee County on August 14.” Note: Carver returns eight of 21 players who made all-region. They include region defensive player of the year Jaeden Taylor. 3. You return the only freshman starting quarterback to win a state championship last year, Sebastian Heard. What does he bring to the table, and how has he developed in his second offseason?

“It’s amazing, the things he was able to do last year, but this year is a new team. A lot of guys have grown in the areas, and just watching him over the spring and the summer so far has been really, really good. We see he’s getting it, he’s understanding it, and his growth has been huge from a maturity standpoint with getting guys lined up, getting in and out of offenses, recognizing defenses, talking to our offensive line about our protections. Just seeing the maturity in the things that our offensive coordinator (Antwon Young) has been able to do with him over the spring and the summer so far is exciting, and I think his trajectory is still on the rise, and he’s got so much potential to continue to get better. So I’m excited for the things that I think he’s capable of doing and the things that he’s going to show us with what he’s going to do with the guys around him that got better, too. Our wide receiver corps got a lot better, so it was a heavy run team last year, and we’ve always been a heavy run team, but we didn’t have to rely on his arm much last year because we had three backs that could get it done. I just want to see what he’s going to be capable to do, putting the ball in the air and stretching the field, and at the same time, controlling our run game. I’m excited about how he’s going to go through the process this year, more importantly.”