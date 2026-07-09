Bart’s blast sends Braves to win over Bucs

Atlanta Braves' Joey Bart (right) celebrates with third base coach Tommy Watkins after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Catcher haunts his former team with 8th-inning home run in 3-0 shutout.

Catcher haunts his former team with 8th-inning home run in 3-0 shutout.

PITTSBURGH — On June 18, the Pirates traded Joey Bart to the Braves. On July 8, Joey Bart hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to beat the Pirates at PNC Park.

Bart’s blast flipped a game on its head, a game that the Braves would win 3-0. The visitors had two hits before that, one of which was a double by Mike Yastrzemski off the right field wall before Bart’s at-bat.

The Braves’ catcher then took a first-pitch sinker from Pirates reliever Dennis Santana and belted it 422 feet out to left-center. Bart’s homer helped the Braves (53-38) halt a three-game losing streak.