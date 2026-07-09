Bart’s blast sends Braves to win over Bucs

Catcher haunts his former team with 8th-inning home run in 3-0 shutout.
Atlanta Braves' Joey Bart (right) celebrates with third base coach Tommy Watkins after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)
PITTSBURGH — On June 18, the Pirates traded Joey Bart to the Braves. On July 8, Joey Bart hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to beat the Pirates at PNC Park.
Bart’s blast flipped a game on its head, a game that the Braves would win 3-0. The visitors had two hits before that, one of which was a double by Mike Yastrzemski off the right field wall before Bart’s at-bat.
The Braves’ catcher then took a first-pitch sinker from Pirates reliever Dennis Santana and belted it 422 feet out to left-center. Bart’s homer helped the Braves (53-38) halt a three-game losing streak.
Bart’s homer was just his fourth of the season and only his second as a member of the Braves.
Drake Baldwin padded the Braves’ lead in the ninth with an RBI single to center.
Pirates starter Jared Jones had thrown a perfect game Wednesday — through six innings. The right hander struck out eight and retired all 18 Braves hitters he faced on only 77 pitches.
But the Pirates (47-46) went to their pen anyway to start the seventh, bringing in left-hander Mason Montgomery who promptly gave up a one-out single to Ozzie Albies. The home fans were less than pleased.
Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes did his job Wednesday by throwing five scoreless innings. The righty allowed just three hits and only walked one while striking out five, leaving after 90 pitches.
Relievers Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd and Dylan Lee, respectively, all put up zeros before closer Raisel Iglesias earned his 18th save of the season by throwing a scoreless ninth.