Sports Atlanta’s underdogs, Cape Verde and Congo, make World Cup history With surprising results in group stage, African nations have made names for themselves, beginning at Atlanta Stadium. Congo midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy celebrates during the second half of a FIFA World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Amna Subhan – For the AJC 34 minutes ago Share

The FIFA World Cup opened in Atlanta with a result almost no one saw coming. Cape Verde, the ultimate underdog, went toe-to-toe with a primary contender, shocking the soccer world with a 0-0 draw against Spain. Then the group stage wrapped up with another historic moment at Atlanta Stadium, as the Democratic Republic of Congo advanced to its first-ever World Cup knockout game in only its second appearance. Many in Atlanta have wrapped their arms around these two African nations, claiming them as their own, regardless of their heritage. Perhaps many in Atlanta found the two sides embodied the city’s rich Black history, which was forged in persistence.

“I think we show the resilience of Cape Verdean people,” Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha said. “We show the passion we have for our country, and we show also that we are here to represent not just the player but all the Cape Verdean people in the world. We are small, but we have (a) big heart, and we are fighters.” Vozinha earned the hearts of Atlantans and across the globe when the goalkeeper made seven saves, earning a clean sheet against a Spain team that went on to score five goals in the group. The Blue Sharks finished second in the group after drawing with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Les Léopards squeezed into the next round as a third-place team — one of eight to make the knockout round — after an impressive 1-1 tie with Portugal, a loss to Colombia and finally beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in Atlanta. Congo forward Yoane Wissa scored two goals in that final group match, and afterward showed appreciated for the support from Atlanta, especially the Congolese diaspora fans in attendance.

“We showed what it means for us, we fight no matter what,” Wissa said. “It’s not easy in our country; it’s a war in East Congo and every day, every time we wear this shirt, we think about them. So, tonight that’s what we show, just no matter what, we need to keep going because we want peace. For (fans), thank you because we came from far, from nothing to be here.”