Atlanta native Caleb Wilson shines in NBA Summer League debut with Bulls

Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (right) drives against Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks during their NBA Summer League basketball game Friday, July 10, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Ian Maule/AP)

His 35-point performance shows off his versatility and diverse skill set.

His 35-point performance shows off his versatility and diverse skill set.

LAS VEGAS — Caleb Wilson found a way to make a big first impression.

The Atlanta native, who was the No. 4 overall pick by the Bulls in last month’s NBA draft, had 35 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in his Summer League debut Friday against the Grizzlies.

That included 7-of-11 shooting on 3-pointers.

It’s the highest-scoring debut in the Las Vegas Summer League since at least 2004.

At 6-foot-10, 211 pounds, Wilson showed his versatility to play on the perimeter and in the post — 5-of-10 inside the arc — but he had six turnovers in 33 minutes of game action for the Bulls, who lost 97-96.