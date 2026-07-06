Georgia Bulldogs 6 Georgia football players and a 5-star commit agree to NIL deals with Nike Jaxon Dollar is among top high school prospects who have reached NIL deals with Nike. Five-star tight end prospect Jaxon Dollar committed to Georgia in late April. (Courtesy photo)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

Jaxon Dollar is one of Georgia football’s top commits in its 2027 recruiting class. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as a 5-star prospect and the No. 34 overall player in the country. Nike has taken notice of the standout from Denver, North Carolina, and the global footwear power announced it has reached an NIL deal with Dollar and other top high school prospects. “Nike’s football roster has always been defined by the athletes who are shaping where the game goes next,” Ann Miller, Nike’s executive vice president of global sports marketing, said in a statement. “These signings reflect our commitment to serving the best football talent at every level with the support, innovation and partnership they need to reach their full potential on the field and away from the game.”

Nike also announced it has added Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson, safety KJ Bolden, inside linebacker Chris Cole, tight end Kaiden Prothro, tight end Elyiss Williams and wide receiver Talyn Taylor to its roster. “Nike’s NIL partnerships also extend to athlete-centered design and innovation, as well as support for athletes in their pursuit to stand for something bigger,” Nike said in the press release. “This industry-leading approach reflects Nike’s five-decade history as the brand of athletes and underscores its continued commitment to inspiring and uplifting the next generation.”

Dollar committed to Georgia in April, picking the Bulldogs over Notre Dame and Miami. As a junior, Dollar caught 54 passes for 1,190 yards and 20 touchdowns for East Lincoln High School.