6 Georgia football players and a 5-star commit agree to NIL deals with Nike

Nike also announced it has added Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson, safety KJ Bolden, inside linebacker Chris Cole, tight end Kaiden Prothro, tight end Elyiss Williams and wide receiver Talyn Taylor to its roster.
“Nike’s NIL partnerships also extend to athlete-centered design and innovation, as well as support for athletes in their pursuit to stand for something bigger,” Nike said in the press release. “This industry-leading approach reflects Nike’s five-decade history as the brand of athletes and underscores its continued commitment to inspiring and uplifting the next generation.”
Dollar committed to Georgia in April, picking the Bulldogs over Notre Dame and Miami. As a junior, Dollar caught 54 passes for 1,190 yards and 20 touchdowns for East Lincoln High School.
“I got on the field. I saw the players warming up and, in my head, I was like, I could see myself doing that,” Dollar said when asked in late June about picking Georgia. “Then the game started. I saw a couple of deep balls and I was like, ‘That’s me’ right there. So just seeing the environment there and seeing how physical and tough it was. That’s a big part to me.”
Nike announced it had signed Dollar and the other top high school prospects to its roster following a strong performance at The Opening Finals, which were held in early July.
Georgia has a strong recent track record of developing tight ends, led by former first-round pick Brock Bowers. The position will be a strength of the Georgia team once again this fall, even before Dollar’s arrival.
Georgia opens the 2026 season Sept. 5 when the Bulldogs host Tennessee State at 3 p.m.