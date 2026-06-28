What are the possible World Cup matchups in Atlanta for the knockout rounds?

With Atlanta’s final World Cup group-stage matchup between Congo and Uzbekistan on Saturday, they city looks ahead to the final 32 teams.
Over the next few weeks, there will be three additional matches at Atlanta Stadium for the knockout rounds, though all of those teams haven’t been determined yet. All of the pairings will be finalized after Saturday’s group-play matches.
Here’s a preliminary look at some of the teams who could play in Atlanta.
Round of 32: Wednesday at noon
This matchup will feature England against a third-place team from Group I or K. England won the group Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Panama. The opponent will either be Congo, if it beats Uzbekistan on Saturday, or Senegal.
Round of 16: July 7 at noon
The second round of the knockout stage will have the winners of the matches between Argentina and Cape Verde against Austria-Egypt. The prospect of having either Argentina, the defending champions that feature superstar Lionel Messi, or Cape Verde, one of the most fascinating teams of this tournament, would bring excitement to Atlanta.
Semifinals: July 15 at 3 p.m.
Because the U.S. won its group, it’s in the top half of the bracket, and the Atlanta semifinal is in the bottom half, so seeing the national team in Atlanta Stadium won’t happen. But, among the bottom half of the draw, Brazil, Japan, Ivory Coast, Norway, Mexico, England, Argentina, Austria, Switzerland and likely Colombia are still in play among the other top teams.