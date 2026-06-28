What are the possible World Cup matchups in Atlanta for the knockout rounds?

Cape Verde fans celebrate following a 0-0 draw at FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park during the Spain and Cape Verde match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta on June 15, 2026. It’s the first of eight World Cup matches to take place in Atlanta. It’s Cape Verde’s first World Cup. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Since the U.S. won its group, it won’t be coming to Atlanta, but other tantalizing teams could.

Since the U.S. won its group, it won’t be coming to Atlanta, but other tantalizing teams could.

With Atlanta’s final World Cup group-stage matchup between Congo and Uzbekistan on Saturday, they city looks ahead to the final 32 teams.

Over the next few weeks, there will be three additional matches at Atlanta Stadium for the knockout rounds, though all of those teams haven’t been determined yet. All of the pairings will be finalized after Saturday’s group-play matches.

Here’s a preliminary look at some of the teams who could play in Atlanta.

Round of 32: Wednesday at noon

This matchup will feature England against a third-place team from Group I or K. England won the group Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Panama. The opponent will either be Congo, if it beats Uzbekistan on Saturday, or Senegal.