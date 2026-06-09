Vahn Lackey wins Johnny Bench Award as nation’s best catcher

Georgia Tech's Vahn Lackey celebrates his two-run home run against Illinois Chicago during the third inning of an NCAA Atlanta Regional baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

It’s the latest honor for Lackey, who was among the best overall players this season.

It’s the latest honor for Lackey, who was among the best overall players this season.

Lackey was named the 2026 Johnny Bench Award winner as the best collegiate catcher in Division I on Tuesday. It’s the latest honor for Lackey, who was among the best overall players this season and is expected to be among the first few selections in next month’s MLB draft.

Lackey hit .397 with a 1.291 OPS in 61 games, belting 20 homers with 78 RBIs and 85 runs scored. His average led all Division I catchers. Lackey also showcased considerable power, smashing two homers over 450 feet in the Atlanta Regional. He was the face of an all-time great Yellow Jackets offense, which set numerous program records and ranks among the most prolific offenses in recent history. He even stole 15 bases, a testament to his unique athleticism at his position.

Defensively, Lackey caught six attempted base stealers and snagged five more with back picks. Opponents feared running with Lackey as the backstop. He also helped Tech’s pitching staff to a 4.36 ERA in conference play, the best mark in the ACC.

Lackey is Tech’s third Johnny Bench Award winner, following Joey Bart (2018) and Kevin Parada (2022). Tech joined Florida State and Southern California as programs with more than two winners of this award.

A Suwanee native, Lackey is considered a near lock to be selected in the top three of the upcoming draft by either the White Sox, Rays or Twins. He’s the ultimate development story, going from unheralded recruit to one of the most coveted prospects in the country.