Georgia Tech Three games we’re excited to see on Georgia Tech’s 2026 football schedule From exploiting Tennessee’s defense to the implications of beating Clemson, these matchups will be ones to see. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key addresses his team after the White and Gold Game April. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

We’re months from Georgia Tech kicking off its season. And with new key offensive personnel in place, there’s plenty of unknown about what these Yellow Jackets will be. But there are a few key games those of us already craving for football can’t wait to see. Here are a few, excluding the obvious Georgia matchup:

Sept. 12 vs. Tennessee This is fascinating: In a year the Volunteers are no longer part of Georgia’s slate, they’ll again be part of Tech’s. Coach Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad, which made a playoff appearance in 2024, faces some uncertainty at quarterback entering the season. It’ll likely turn to true freshman standout Faizon Brandon or lanky redshirt freshman George MacIntyre. But the Vols return some key offensive playmakers — including running back DeSean Bishop and receivers Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews — and employ new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, which should eventually result in dramatic defensive improvement. That development might take time, though, so perhaps the Yellow Jackets can exploit Tennessee’s defense early in the season. Meanwhile, even with the inexperience at signal caller, the Vols’ weaponry presents a challenge. This is a nice measuring stick game for Tech, facing an SEC team that’s perceived as good but not great. Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech Virginia Tech is an interesting swing team under new coach James Franklin. They’re already recruiting at a higher level, and Franklin should raise the bar. Will they be an immediate factor in the ACC? That might be a lot to ask, but quick turnarounds aren’t foreign in new-age college football. There’s some momentum around the Hokies right now, but it could take time for that to translate into results.

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are ACC pillars who, despite falling on some hard times over the years, should always be in the mix. It’d be fun to see this matchup carry consequences again.