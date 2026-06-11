Atlanta Falcons The new 28-3? Social media compares Spurs’ 29-point blown lead to Falcons’. Knicks notch historic comeback in Game 4 victory, and there’s a hat tip to Atlanta’s Super Bowl flop. Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (left) talks with guard Stephon Castle during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Knicks on Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By AJC Sports 38 minutes ago Share

Social media has a way of making people feel better about themselves, even in the worst times. Most Falcons fans know the misery of what 28-3 means without even going through the whole story behind it.

And misery loves company. Welcome, Spurs, to the pouty party. In Wednesday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Spurs had a 29-point lead in the third quarter, and the Knicks erased it — including a go-ahead, tip-in basket with 1.2 seconds left — for a stunning 107-106 victory at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have a 3-1 series lead and are on the brink of their first NBA title since 1973.

Social media reacted quickly — and humorously — to the developments.

For what it’s worth, 81-52 doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it’s a fairly significant comeback for the Knicks. The Spurs regained the lead in the final minute, guard De’Aaron Fox got a rebound after a Knicks missed shot and Fox inexplicably drove for a contested layup, which O.G. Anunoby blocked with 11 seconds left, setting the stage for his dramatic tip-in. A post on X (formerly Twitter) by NFL Memes, a parody account, included a mashup of Falcons and Spurs logos, with the caption: “BREAKING: New Spurs logo released after blowing 30-point lead in the NBA Finals.”