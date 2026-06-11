The new 28-3? Social media compares Spurs’ 29-point blown lead to Falcons’.

Social media has a way of making people feel better about themselves, even in the worst times.
Most Falcons fans know the misery of what 28-3 means without even going through the whole story behind it.
Social media has a way of making people feel better about themselves, even in the worst times.
Most Falcons fans know the misery of what 28-3 means without even going through the whole story behind it.
And misery loves company.
Welcome, Spurs, to the pouty party.
In Wednesday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Spurs had a 29-point lead in the third quarter, and the Knicks erased it — including a go-ahead, tip-in basket with 1.2 seconds left — for a stunning 107-106 victory at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks have a 3-1 series lead and are on the brink of their first NBA title since 1973.
Social media reacted quickly — and humorously — to the developments.
For what it’s worth, 81-52 doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it’s a fairly significant comeback for the Knicks.
The Spurs regained the lead in the final minute, guard De’Aaron Fox got a rebound after a Knicks missed shot and Fox inexplicably drove for a contested layup, which O.G. Anunoby blocked with 11 seconds left, setting the stage for his dramatic tip-in.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) by NFL Memes, a parody account, included a mashup of Falcons and Spurs logos, with the caption: “BREAKING: New Spurs logo released after blowing 30-point lead in the NBA Finals.”
Whether it’s 29 or 30 points is immaterial … it’s just that it takes some of the attention off the Falcons and puts it on the Spurs.
Atlanta had another entry in the embarrassing moments list, with the Hawks’ lopsided loss to the same Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.