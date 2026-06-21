Opinion Spain just latest powerhouse to come through Atlanta Whether it’s called Mercedes-Benz Stadium or Atlanta Stadium, the city’s downtown arena has hosted many star players and championship-caliber teams over the last few years. Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Abu Alshamat (left) controls the ball against Spain's Marc Cucurella during second half of the Spain vs. Saudia Arabia World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium on Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 17 minutes ago Share

That’s more of what Atlanta expected to see from Spain, the most recent powerhouse to roll through Arthur Blank’s downtown palace. After an immensely disappointing debut match in which it played debutant Cape Verde to a scoreless draw, Spain looked every bit of its favorite status Sunday. Spain scored three goals in 23 minutes, overwhelming Saudi Arabia en route to a 4-0 win. Then noise at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — or Atlanta Stadium, as it’s known for this renowned event — was blaring the entire match. It’s difficult to fairly gauge the loudest crowds in this arena’s history; this was undoubtedly about them, and it was an audience that remained engaged throughout the afternoon.

What a pleasure for Atlanta to see wunderkind Lamine Yamal, who scored the game’s first goal during the 10th minute. It was the first World Cup goal for the 18-year-old Yamal, a prodigy in the soccer world. Spain created soccer nirvana even for those less versed in the sport. Their magnificence was a delightful watch. Which sparked a thought: We really have been spoiled by the level of teams we’ve seen come through this stadium since the start of 2025 (we could easily go back further, but that’d consume the rest of your Father’s Day): — Jan. 20, 2025: Ohio State football defeats Notre Dame for the national championship here. What a team, from receivers like Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka to our local product Caleb Downs, who’s now suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys. The Buckeyes were clearly the best team that season. — March 16, 2025: Here comes Inter Miami, which narrowly defeated Atlanta United 2-1 in a match that included Lionel Messi’s goal. Inter Miami won the MLS Cup in the fall.

More college football: The latest SEC Championship saw Georgia crush Alabama, a welcomed rare occurrence for the Bulldogs. We hosted Tennessee-Syracuse for the Aflac Kickoff Game earlier that fall. And we’ll host Auburn-Baylor to begin the season Sept. 5. And who could forget Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosting Georgia vs. Georgia Tech? It wasn’t an eight-overtime extravaganza, like in 2024, but it was competitive enough to keep our attention.

Coming soon: Georgia will face Florida here this October, a relocation made necessary because of ongoing renovations in Jacksonville, Florida. That could be a treat if Gators coach Jon Sumrall fields a competent team in his first year. Jan. 9: We also saw eventual champ Indiana vanquish Oregon here earlier in 2026 to secure its spot in the national championship. That Indiana team was as explosive as any we’ve seen, going undefeated with an average margin of victory around 30. Atlanta will always be a small part of their story — and the tale of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick. — The 2025 NFL season: We saw eight teams come face the Falcons. The two best visitors were the Bills and Rams — the prior of which brought a significant fan presence — and amazingly, the 8-9 Falcons topped both of them. — The 2026 NFL season: We’re going to welcome more star power this coming fall. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, Caleb Williams’ Bears and Lamar Jackson’s Ravens will play here. Joe Burrow’s Bengals would have, but Spain will host that one Nov. 8.