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SEC releases Georgia men’s basketball game locations, home-and-home opponents

The Bulldogs will host five NCAA Tournament teams during the 2026-27 season.
Georgia guard Blue Cain drives to the basket during the Bulldogs' game against Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia guard Blue Cain drives to the basket during the Bulldogs' game against Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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The SEC released Georgia basketball’s game locations for the upcoming 2026-27 season Thursday, including details on the Bulldogs’ three home-and-home opponents.

Georgia will face yearly rivals Florida and South Carolina twice, with Oklahoma added to the rotation for home-and-away matchups.

Along with those games, the Bulldogs will host Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas and Vanderbilt at Stegeman Coliseum. Other road games include at Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Although dates and times are to be determined, one thing is certain: Georgia will have its work cut out for it. Ten of its 15 conference foes made the NCAA Tournament last season, with five of those games coming at home.

Georgia is coming off its best season under coach Mike White. The Bulldogs finished 22-11, including 10 SEC wins, and made a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001-02.

The Bulldogs’ nonconference schedule features road games at North Carolina and Georgia Tech, along with hosting Boston College for the ACC/SEC Challenge. Georgia will also play Duke in the Jimmy V. Classic and travel to Orlando, Florida, for the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Bulldogs are one of four power conference teams returning a quartet of season-ending starters: Blue Cain, Marcus “Smurf” Millender, Kanon Catchings and Kareem Stagg. Georgia added five players from the transfer portal and four freshmen.