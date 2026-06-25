SEC releases Georgia men’s basketball game locations, home-and-home opponents

Georgia guard Blue Cain drives to the basket during the Bulldogs' game against Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Bulldogs will host five NCAA Tournament teams during the 2026-27 season.

The Bulldogs will host five NCAA Tournament teams during the 2026-27 season.

The SEC released Georgia basketball’s game locations for the upcoming 2026-27 season Thursday, including details on the Bulldogs’ three home-and-home opponents.

Georgia will face yearly rivals Florida and South Carolina twice, with Oklahoma added to the rotation for home-and-away matchups.

Along with those games, the Bulldogs will host Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas and Vanderbilt at Stegeman Coliseum. Other road games include at Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Although dates and times are to be determined, one thing is certain: Georgia will have its work cut out for it. Ten of its 15 conference foes made the NCAA Tournament last season, with five of those games coming at home.