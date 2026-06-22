Report: Former Hawks All-Star Trae Young agrees to new deal with Wizards

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young holds a basketball during timeout at an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks won 117-100 over New Orleans Pelicans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Proposed deal is reportedly for four years and more than $210 million.

Proposed deal is reportedly for four years and more than $210 million.

Trae Young is getting the bag.

The former Hawks All-Star guard is on the cusp of a new contract with the Wizards that is reportedly worth more than $210 million over four years, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Hawks traded Young, 27, to the Wizards last season, in a deal that brought CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to Atlanta. Last week, Young opted out of the final year of his contract — which would have paid him $49 million next season — as he was seeking a long-term deal.

He seems to have found that with the Wizards, who also acquired Anthony Davis and are looking to rebuild their roster. They have the No. 1 pick in Tuesday’s draft, where they’re expected to select BYU wing AJ Dybantsa.