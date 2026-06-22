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Report: Former Hawks All-Star Trae Young agrees to new deal with Wizards

Proposed deal is reportedly for four years and more than $210 million.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young holds a basketball during timeout at an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks won 117-100 over New Orleans Pelicans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young holds a basketball during timeout at an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks won 117-100 over New Orleans Pelicans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
28 minutes ago

Trae Young is getting the bag.

The former Hawks All-Star guard is on the cusp of a new contract with the Wizards that is reportedly worth more than $210 million over four years, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Hawks traded Young, 27, to the Wizards last season, in a deal that brought CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to Atlanta. Last week, Young opted out of the final year of his contract — which would have paid him $49 million next season — as he was seeking a long-term deal.

He seems to have found that with the Wizards, who also acquired Anthony Davis and are looking to rebuild their roster. They have the No. 1 pick in Tuesday’s draft, where they’re expected to select BYU wing AJ Dybantsa.

Young was the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft and was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks, including back-to-back selections in 2024 and ‘25.

He played just 10 games with the Hawks last season before the deal to the Wizards. Young played just five games in Washington and posted 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and shot 43% on 3-pointers.

According to Charania, the final year of the new deal will have a player option.