opinion Knicks’ historic run changes nothing about how the Hawks lost to them Dropping the final three games of their first-round series by a combined 96 points drove home that Hawks need to get deeper, bigger, stronger and more physical. Hawks players react during the fourth quarter of their 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series Thursday, April 30, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

It is tempting to reconsider the Hawks’ surrender to the Knicks in light of what has happened in the following month. Which is to say, New York won 13 playoff games in a row before losing Monday night to the Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, tying the second-longest postseason winning streak in league history.

After overwhelming the Hawks in the final three games of their first-round series to win 4-2, the Knicks smothered the 76ers and the Cavaliers in consecutive 4-0 sweeps and then took the first two games of the finals against the Spurs. But to believe that the Knicks’ historic run means that the Hawks’ crushing series defeat wasn’t as bad as originally thought or to take inspiration from the two wins the Hawks did manage would be misguided. It would be like looking around a poker table and taking encouragement from the fact that you had the second-best hand. Congratulations. You still lost, and the guy raking in the pot isn’t going anywhere.

Only if the Hawks were content with merely being a consistent playoff team could they feel better about knowing they defeated New York twice while the next two teams in its path of destruction (and possibly the Western Conference champion) could not. In that case, it would bode well for future attempts to advance beyond the first round.

But if we’re going to take them at their word, the Hawks hold championship aspirations. And in that case, what difference does it make? They’re likely going to have to beat the Knicks eventually if they intend to win championships. And the result of the series, particularly losing the final three games by a combined 96 points, made clear that they’re a long way from being able to do that. To that end, you could even make the case that it was to the Hawks’ benefit that they lost so thoroughly to the Knicks. For instance, had coach Quin Snyder’s team been eliminated in a close series, it might have given the Hawks a false sense of accomplishment rather than a sobering assessment of their place in the NBA hierarchy. There is no way that core pieces Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker can pretend otherwise, nor Snyder nor recently promoted president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh.

The Hawks aren’t close. But the thing is, that’s OK, because they’re not supposed to be. In the Knicks, the Hawks faced a team that was older, physically stronger, far more experienced, had logged much more time together as a group and was built for this moment. In the series, the Knicks played with more urgency, made adjustments in a way the Hawks couldn’t match and made it difficult for the Hawks to play the way they wanted to. It doesn’t fully explain losing three consecutive games by a combined 96 points — something that had only happened once before in NBA playoff history, according to Stathead — but it contributed materially.

Saleh and Snyder probably didn’t learn anything new from playing the Knicks, particularly that the team has to get deeper, bigger, stronger and more physical, but it presumably drove it home. And, barring the Hawks misplacing their compass, that is what they will do this offseason. My understanding is that Hawks players have begun offseason workouts with fervor. A number have made getting physically stronger and gaining weight their top priority. And Saleh is committed to improving the roster, starting with the Nos. 8 and 23 draft picks the Hawks possess (along with No. 57 in the second round). Given his past comments, he most likely won’t take a big swing. If Saleh believes the team has three holes to fill, he won’t feel desperate to fill all three this offseason or go overboard to fill one at the risk of jeopardizing the future.

With a young core, the Hawks have the time to address one or two spots, play the 2026-27 season and see how things stand in 12 months’ time. For instance, if the big that Saleh finds to be the right fit isn’t available with the eighth overall pick — perhaps Michigan prospect Aday Mara — the Hawks probably won’t draft another one just to have one. There are guards who could help the Hawks who figure to be available. The right 7-footer could be available at the trade deadline next season or in the 2027 draft. As Snyder’s receiving a multiyear contract extension Monday would suggest, this isn’t a project that’s getting renewed on a season-by-season basis. No fans like for their teams to play it patiently in the offseason, but it’s what to expect from Saleh.