Georgia Bulldogs It is getting harder and harder for Georgia football to recruit elite talent Four-star ATH Tae Walden is the lone top-100 prospect in town. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the Sugar Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference at the Sheraton, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 18 minutes ago Share

The future of the Georgia football program will be in town on official visits this weekend. But those 12 honored guests will be a stark contrast to the loaded official visit weekends of the past. It’s the latest sign that it has gotten harder for everyone, including Georgia, to recruit elite talent. The Bulldogs currently have the nation’s No. 24 recruiting class for the 247Sports Team Rankings.

Kirby Smart’s program has signed an average top-3 national recruiting class since he became head coach in 2016. The Bulldogs currently only have one commitment (4-star OT Kelsey Adams) among the state’s 20 highest-rated prospects for the 2027 cycle. That one is also Charmin-thin right now. Adams just saw LSU and North Carolina. He plans to visit Mississippi State this weekend and could also see Auburn soon. That specific trend won’t be reversed easily. The current 247Sports Composite rankings for the state show that 25 of the state’s 28 highest-ranked recruits are already committed. There are only two UGA commits in that lot. It’s getting harder to get the elite guys to visit right now, much less commit. Georgia had nine prospects scheduled to take official visits earlier this year, but those targets will no longer be in Athens. The majority of those were with prospects who have already shut down their recruitments after an early commitment.

What’s the sign-of-the-times stat for this weekend? Four-star Tennessee ATH Tae Walden will be the only top 100 prospect that Georgia will host this weekend.

He’s being recruited to play DB, but he was an All-Region WR, an All-Region PR and also the region defensive player of the year. His tape shows he’s a weapon in space as he also caught 10 TDs at receiver. This will be Georgia’s third straight heavy weekend of official visitors. There’s one more docket next week, but who knows how many of those scheduled visitors will make the trip. The go-to move now is for schools to try to get their prized targets to shut down their recruitments on each official visit. By the time this weekend is over, just about every big-time college prospect has already been on at least three or four official visits by now. They’ve already seen their top choices. Georgia started picking up some of its in-state OVs this morning, using Sprinter Vans to bring them to Athens for their official visits. What’s the need to know for this weekend’s guests? The quick-as-a-hiccup update on the weekend flows like this: