Atlanta Hawks Hawks not skipping steps, other takeaways from Onsi Saleh’s NBA draft talk With two first-round picks in Tuesday’s draft, Atlanta will consider several options. The Hawks and general manager Onsi Saleh — pictured during a September news conference — have three picks in the NBA Draft: Nos. 8, 23 and 57. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

By Lauren Williams 13 minutes ago Share

The Hawks have one of their most important windows to upgrade their roster over the next two days. To make sure they get it right, Hawks president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh said they won’t skip steps. Saleh met with local media Monday ahead of the NBA draft. This year, the Hawks have two first-round picks, at No. 8 and No. 23, and Saleh said multiple times the team feels good where it is. “We’re superexcited,” Saleh said Monday. “We’ve been waiting for this for a while. I think we’ve watched enough film to make a really good decision (Tuesday). We did all the intel, a couple decisions to make (Tuesday), but we’re really excited about adding a couple guys and see how the process goes.

“But like we said before, no skipping steps. (We) want to grow this thing out organically, and I just feel like we’re going to add two really good players (Tuesday) in the draft.” Here are some other takeaways from Saleh’s availability session: On selecting the best player available versus need: “It’s always going to be best player available for us. It doesn’t matter what position. It could be (a) big, (a) guard. It could be wing. If that’s the best player we think is there at that position in the draft, great; we’re going to take them. But, yeah, I think we could get better in different areas, for sure, and we got some, some things we got to figure out with a roster, but we do have a lot of flexibility.

Saleh will have a patient and measured approach: “I think one thing is, trying to solve all your problems at once, too, can get a little dangerous. That’s when you make mistakes. So, we have a pretty good process here, and we just want to make sure we stick with that as we move forward. And so far, so good. We feel good about what’s coming ahead, and we want to make the team better.”