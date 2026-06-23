Sports Haiti’s World Cup appearance reveals challenges in travel restrictions The Caribbean nation and Iran are the only two World Cup nations that had to deal with ‘full suspension’ travel bans. Haiti fans in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood watch an outdoor broadcast of the country's World Cup match against Brazil on Friday, June 19, 2026. Brazil won 3-0. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

By Amna Subhan for the AJC 57 minutes ago Share

Of all the teams playing group-stage matches in Atlanta, Haiti is the closest in distance to the city. The flight would take approximately 3½ hours, but there is no direct flight to the Caribbean country from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Additionally, fans from the country were barred from entering the United States. Haiti, along with Iran, are the two World Cup nations that have “full suspension” travel bans, while others like Ivory Coast and Senegal have a partial suspension. For reference, the restriction is sterner than on the Democratic Republic of Congo, a hotbed of the latest Ebola outbreak, where it’s still difficult to acquire a visa but entering is still possible after a 21-day quarantine.

In June 2024, President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation that limited travel from several countries, including Haiti. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State maintains a Level 4 “do not travel” advisory for U.S. travelers because of “crime, terrorism, kidnapping, unrest, and limited health care.” “It’s very difficult. Unfortunately, it’s nothing new for us, but I think we as a people never let the systemic oppression and systemic challenges stop us from showing up,” former Olympic swimmer Naomy Grand’Pierre said. “I think the Haitians that can show up are there on behalf of all the ones who cannot, and I think again that speaks to our resilience, and that’s just how we show up globally.” When Haiti meets Morocco on Wednesday at noon at Atlanta Stadium, Les Grenadiers will be playing solely for pride, as Haiti was eliminated with losses to Scotland and Brazil in Group C. Grand’Pierre represented Haiti in the 2016 Rio Olympics, after growing up in Atlanta. She said there’s a desire to be there for those who can’t but also to show appreciation for the players representing the nation on the global platform.

Travel restrictions have taken center stage at the World Cup, just as global soccer stars have. Woodensky Pierre, Haiti’s only player living in the nation, faced visa challenges initially but was granted access to the U.S. and joined his teammates about 10 days before Haiti’s opening match.