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Georgia-Texas College World Series game time pushed back after weather delay

Rain comes down at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of Georgia-Texas Saturday in the College World Series.
Rain comes down at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of Georgia-Texas Saturday in the College World Series.
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1 hour ago

After a weather delay, Georgia baseball’s matchup vs. Texas on Saturday, its first game of the College World Series, will begin at 8:45 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The game, which will be televised on ESPN, was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Lightning was spotted and thunder heard at approximately 6:20 p.m. ET and around that time Charles Schwab Field flashed up a weather delay message on the jumbotrons. The grounds crew got the tarp down just before the rain started pouring a few minutes later.

Rain halted around 7 p.m. ET and fans began filtering in to their seats. An official weather delay for Georgia-Texas was announced to media at about 7:20 p.m. ET.

The grounds crew began removing the tarp around 7:45 p.m. ET, with Georgia and Texas starting to warm up on the field.

The rain held off for the first game scheduled at Charles Schwab Field Saturday, with Oklahoma defeating Alabama 9-0 and awaiting the winner of Georgia-Texas Monday evening, while Alabama will face the loser Monday afternoon.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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