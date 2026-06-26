Georgia Tech lands 4-star offensive lineman Kal-El Johnson

Georgia Tech’s recruiting just picked up another significant win.

Four-star offensive lineman Kal-El Johnson announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, he told Rivals. The Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) product chose Tech over Indiana, North Carolina and LSU.

Johnson told Rivals he appreciated Tech’s stability, and he was encouraged by the rest of the 2027 recruiting class, which is shaping up to be their best under coach Brent Key.

Key emphasized the need for his team to get bigger and more powerful as it tries to take the next step. Johnson, at 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, continues Tech’s recruiting theme. He ranks as Rivals’ No. 17 tackle in the country.