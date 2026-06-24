Georgia Tech baseball announces 2027 season ticket packages and prices

Georgia Tech coach James Ramsey — pictured during an Atlanta Regional game against Oklahoma on June 1 — led the Yellow Jackets to both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles in 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

The Yellow Jackets are the ACC’s reigning regular-season and tournament champions.

The Yellow Jackets are the ACC’s reigning regular-season and tournament champions.

Georgia Tech baseball announced Wednesday it has made 2027 season ticket packages available.

Fans might notice a cost increase following a 2026 campaign in which the Yellow Jackets won both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles for the first time since 2005.

Four season ticket options are available for games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Reserved chairback seating behind home plate ($400) and reserved bench seating along the third-base line ($225) increased $75 and $50 per season ticket, respectively, compared with 2026 pricing.

Season packages for premium seating experiences inside Champions Hall or behind home plate in the stadium’s Strike Zone section will run fans $1,900 and $2,000, respectively.