Georgia Tech Georgia Tech announces new West Festival Club inside Bobby Dodd Stadium The school says expanded premium options are among 100 improvements it is bringing inside Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech fans celebrate after scoring during the second half in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 41-16 over Syracuse. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 39 minutes ago Share

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will offer a new premium club experience for Georgia Tech fans in 2026. Georgia Tech athletics announced on Tuesday the creation of the West Festival Club, which will feature all-inclusive concession options, private restrooms and a dedicated stadium entrance. The new club will be located on the bottom floor of the Bill Moore Student Success Center and will offer indoor and outdoor club experiences. Also among its amenities will be a 90-inch TV and grab-and-go food and beverage service, which the school said in the release is intended to ensure “fans don’t miss any of the action.”

The school said in a news release that access to the club will be available to season-ticket members on the west side of the stadium, and that “requests will be fulfilled via Alexander-Tharpe Fund Priority Points order.” Passes to the club will each cost $2,200. Fans will be able to request access passes for the club starting on July 2. The school said in the release that improved premium options are among the 100 improvements it is bringing to the gameday experience inside Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026. Other new and improved premium experiences available to Tech fans include an expanded Genesis Goal Line Club and single-game experiences in the new Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center, which overlooks the stadium in its northwest corner.