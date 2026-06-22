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Georgia Tech releases final design of Bobby Dodd Stadium renovation

The renovations will begin following the conclusion of the 2026 season and be completed ahead of the 2027 campaign.
Georgia Tech Athletics released a conceptual rendering of the seating bowl design for Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Monday, June 22, 2026. Renovations are scheduled to begin immediately following the conclusion of the 2026 season and be completed ahead of the 2027 campaign. (Georgia Tech Athletics)
Georgia Tech Athletics released a conceptual rendering of the seating bowl design for Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Monday, June 22, 2026. Renovations are scheduled to begin immediately following the conclusion of the 2026 season and be completed ahead of the 2027 campaign. (Georgia Tech Athletics)
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Georgia Tech athletics announced Monday the final design for its planned $70 million remodel of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

The updated plans will include 12,500 mesh chairback seats, remodeled suites, overhauls of several club spaces and a new state-of-the-art video board and sound system. The renovation will reduce capacity from 51,913 to approximately 50,000.

Construction will begin following the conclusion of the Yellow Jackets’ 2026 season and is expected to be completed in time for the team’s 2027 campaign.

“We remain committed to delivering a renovation that positively impacts all fans, preserves capacity at a level to meet demand and maintains the tradition of our historic home,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said in a news release. “This project is designed to modernize the gameday experience, while preserving the character and atmosphere that make Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field so special. We’re looking forward to delivering on those promises and welcoming fans to a newly renovated Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027.”

Tech’s initial renovation plans — which included installing chairback seats throughout much of the stadium — would have dropped capacity to 42,000. The school said in the release that the 113-year-old stadium’s narrow tread depths halted plans for further chairback seating.

Bleacher-fixed, non-flip-up mesh chairback seats became an option for lower-level seating after the discovery of the narrow depths. The school tested the proposed seats during the Jackets’ spring game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, which received positive feedback from fans, it said in the release.

Alongside the changes made to the seating bowl will be new premium options for fans. The school said in the release that a new Founders Club will be built on the west side of the stadium. It added that East Club seating and indoor spaces will be overhauled, including a new VIP Members Club.

Fans will also have the option to set up a 1-on-1 meeting with a staff member of the school’s Alexander-Tharpe Fund to learn more about premium seating options for the 2027 season.