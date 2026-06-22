Georgia Tech releases final design of Bobby Dodd Stadium renovation

Georgia Tech Athletics released a conceptual rendering of the seating bowl design for Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Monday, June 22, 2026. Renovations are scheduled to begin immediately following the conclusion of the 2026 season and be completed ahead of the 2027 campaign. (Georgia Tech Athletics)

The renovations will begin following the conclusion of the 2026 season and be completed ahead of the 2027 campaign.

The renovations will begin following the conclusion of the 2026 season and be completed ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Georgia Tech athletics announced Monday the final design for its planned $70 million remodel of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

The updated plans will include 12,500 mesh chairback seats, remodeled suites, overhauls of several club spaces and a new state-of-the-art video board and sound system. The renovation will reduce capacity from 51,913 to approximately 50,000.

Construction will begin following the conclusion of the Yellow Jackets’ 2026 season and is expected to be completed in time for the team’s 2027 campaign.

“We remain committed to delivering a renovation that positively impacts all fans, preserves capacity at a level to meet demand and maintains the tradition of our historic home,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said in a news release. “This project is designed to modernize the gameday experience, while preserving the character and atmosphere that make Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field so special. We’re looking forward to delivering on those promises and welcoming fans to a newly renovated Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027.”