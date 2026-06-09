Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football could get boost from eligibility clock rules movement Kirby Smart’s recruiting, roster management strategy would benefit from proposed rule change among three latest college reforms. Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart's strategy — to rely more heavily on recruiting, developing and spending on retaining UGA high school signees like Elijah Griffin — would benefit if a recent NCAA proposal is passed later this month. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

The evolution of the new collegiate sports world continues this week with three notable changes on its fluid landscape, chief among them is an age-based eligibility initiative. In short, the NCAA’s cabinet’s recent proposal — which will be voted on later this month — would start athletes’ eligibility clock at enrollment or by their 19th birthday.

Georgia football would figure to be one of the biggest benefactors of the proposed NCAA rules change if coach Kirby Smart maintains his most recent roster management strategy. The Bulldogs have continued to rely more heavily on signing high school prospects and emphasizing internal development rather than the heavy transfer portal involvement other championship-level programs have recently employed. Indeed, 54% of UGA’s football roster last season was made up of first- or second-year players and 90% of last year’s starts through the SEC championship game came from players who were signed out of high school by Georgia. Georgia took the fewest football transfers among SEC schools — nine — in the most recent transfer portal cycle, while Arkansas (42 transfers), LSU (41 transfers) and Auburn (39) added the most, per 247Sports.

The Bulldogs’ No. 6-ranked (247Sports composite) 2026 class featured 23 prospects coming in as freshmen.

Smart’s NIL spending strategy was based on retaining top players, rather than spending money in the portal in search of numerous high-impact players. “We’re focused on prep and getting better, and for a while it’s been, like, intrinsically looking at ourself and asking each player, ‘Did you come here to develop?’” Smart said, sharing his philosophy on the importance of developing present players last December as the portal window (Jan. 2-16) approached. “Everybody’s announcing what they’re doing. I’m announcing that I’m going in the portal. I’m announcing that I’m re-signing. How about you announce that you’re getting better and you’re going to practice and, like, actually do what the 20 and 30 years of college football players did before you, which was practice in December when they’re on good teams, and get better?” LSU coach Lane Kiffin, who signed the No. 1 portal class including three of the top five rated players, has championed the value of changing up the roster via transfers noting how teams could “flip” rosters to become immediate competitive. Indiana won the CFP Championship Game last season with its well-documented transfer policy, targeting older players among the 23 players signed in the 2025 class.