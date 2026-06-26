Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Four Georgia Tech baseball players named All-Americans by D1 Baseball

The Yellow Jackets set a program record with four position players earning All-America honors.
Georgia Tech's Drew Burress (right) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Oklahoma during the first inning the NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional elimination baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Georgia Tech's Drew Burress (right) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Oklahoma during the first inning the NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional elimination baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By
35 minutes ago

The recognitions continue to roll in for Georgia Tech baseball.

D1 Baseball on Thursday released its All-America teams for 2026, naming four Yellow Jackets as All-Americans. Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey and Ryan Zuckerman all earned first-team honors, while Jarren Advincula earned a second-team selection.

The honors set a new program record for position players selected to All-America teams, and tied the 1994 Jackets for the overall program record for most players selected to an All-America team.

Burress earned his 12th career first-team selection, surpassing Jason Varitek’s program record of 11, and became the most decorated player in Tech history with the honor. He also became the only player in program history to be named a first-team All-American in each season of his college career.

Burress previously broke Varitek’s career home run record in the team’s 13-6 victory over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final.

Zuckerman earned his first career first-team selection and became the 22nd player in program history to do so. Lackey earned his fifth first-team honor, giving the Jackets three players with at least five first-team selections for the first time in program history.