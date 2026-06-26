Four Georgia Tech baseball players named All-Americans by D1 Baseball

Georgia Tech's Drew Burress (right) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Oklahoma during the first inning the NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional elimination baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

The recognitions continue to roll in for Georgia Tech baseball.

D1 Baseball on Thursday released its All-America teams for 2026, naming four Yellow Jackets as All-Americans. Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey and Ryan Zuckerman all earned first-team honors, while Jarren Advincula earned a second-team selection.

The honors set a new program record for position players selected to All-America teams, and tied the 1994 Jackets for the overall program record for most players selected to an All-America team.

Burress earned his 12th career first-team selection, surpassing Jason Varitek’s program record of 11, and became the most decorated player in Tech history with the honor. He also became the only player in program history to be named a first-team All-American in each season of his college career.