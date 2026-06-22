Follow the Hawks’ path in the NBA draft’s first round. Who’s the pick?

Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has two picks in the first round of the NBA draft. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

Atlanta has the No. 8 and No. 23 picks in what’s projected to be a stocked draft class.

Atlanta has the No. 8 and No. 23 picks in what’s projected to be a stocked draft class.

The NBA draft has arrived.

It’s one of the most anticipated drafts in years, and the Hawks have two picks in the first round: Nos. 8 and 23. They’re in position to get at least one player for the rotation next season, and there’s a possibility they could trade up to get a more prominent player or trade down to get more assets.