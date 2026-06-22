Follow the Hawks’ path in the NBA draft’s first round. Who’s the pick?

The NBA draft has arrived.
It’s one of the most anticipated drafts in years, and the Hawks have two picks in the first round: Nos. 8 and 23. They’re in position to get at least one player for the rotation next season, and there’s a possibility they could trade up to get a more prominent player or trade down to get more assets.
More Hawks/NBA draft content
Check out the AJC’s NBA draft content from beat writer Lauren Williams:
- The AJC’s mock draft
- Top players selected at the No. 8 and No. 23 spots in previous NBA drafts
- Feature on Atlanta native Caleb Wilson, who is projected to be a top-5 pick
- Hawks draft primer
- Complete Hawks content