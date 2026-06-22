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Follow the Hawks’ path in the NBA draft’s first round. Who’s the pick?

Atlanta has the No. 8 and No. 23 picks in what’s projected to be a stocked draft class.
Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has two picks in the first round of the NBA draft. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has two picks in the first round of the NBA draft. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The NBA draft has arrived.

It’s one of the most anticipated drafts in years, and the Hawks have two picks in the first round: Nos. 8 and 23. They’re in position to get at least one player for the rotation next season, and there’s a possibility they could trade up to get a more prominent player or trade down to get more assets.

More Hawks/NBA draft content

Check out the AJC’s NBA draft content from beat writer Lauren Williams: