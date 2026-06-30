Flashback to 2018 shows Georgia’s slow recruiting start no reason for panic

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, shown in 2019 against Texas A&M, was a 3-star prospect. ( Perry McIntyre / DawgNation)

Kirby Smart’s 3- and 4-stars proved just as pivotal as 5-stars in the Bulldogs’ 2021 CFP title run.

Kirby Smart’s 3- and 4-stars proved just as pivotal as 5-stars in the Bulldogs’ 2021 CFP title run.

Georgia football’s 2027 recruiting class stands 17th in the 247Sports composite rankings, but there’s an old saying that applies now more than ever in college football: “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The Dec. 2 early signing period is a long way off.

There’s plenty of time for “committed” players who have not signed contracts to change their minds and choose different schools. A verbal commitment in recruiting is merely a part of the negotiating process as several schools, including Georgia, have learned with late-term flips at pivotal positions.

Georgia recently had two 5-star quarterbacks verbally committed only to see them end up signing at other schools: Dylan Raiola (2024, Nebraska) and Jared Curtis (2026, Vanderbilt).