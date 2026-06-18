Atlanta Falcons Falcons fill international spot with ex-Saints punter Matthew Hayball The Australian was the Saints’ starter in 2024. New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth and holder Matthew Hayball go through drills during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

By Daniel Flick 17 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have signed former New Orleans Saints punter Matthew Hayball, a native of West Adelaide, Australia, as their selection for the International Player Pathway program. As a result of the program’s rules, Hayball won’t count against the Falcons’ 90-man roster limit for the season. He was one of six tryout players at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week in Flowery Branch. Hayball, an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, won the starting job and made the Saints’ roster in 2024. He played in all 17 games, averaging 44 yards per punt on 75 attempts while pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 41 times.

The Saints waived Hayball in August of 2025, and he remained unsigned through the season. Before entering the NFL, Hayball played five years at Vanderbilt. He played in 59 games and averaged 45.2 yards across 289 career attempts. After averaging 47.6 yards per punt in 2023, Hayball earned All-America honors, and he was a first-team All-SEC selection. Hayball, 29, is the second punter on the Falcons’ roster, joining veteran Jake Bailey in a room led by special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman. The International Player Pathway program, which originated in 2017, is designed to allow international players an opportunity to develop and ultimately become active members of an NFL roster.

There’s value in using the IPP spot on a specialist, as the Falcons did with kicker Lenny Krieg last season.