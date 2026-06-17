Atlanta Hawks Can the Hawks find luck with No. 8 NBA draft pick? Here’s what history says. The No. 8 overall pick hasn’t had much of a good reputation in the last two decades. Former Hawks guard Jamal Crawford was a former No. 8 pick in the NBA draft and he had a solid career. (AJC FILE)

By Lauren Williams 19 minutes ago Share

The Hawks will make their selections in the NBA draft in less than one week. After dropping one spot in the NBA draft lottery last month, the Hawks learned that they would make that choice at No. 8 overall. NBA draft analysts have labeled this year’s class one of the deepest since the 1990s. But even most recently, some teams have struck on talent at No. 8 overall. Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (originally selected by the Pelicans) went eighth overall in 2022. The Magic selected Franz Wagner at eight in 2021. The Knicks selected Obi Toppin, whom they eventually dealt to the Pacers, with the No. 8 overall pick in 2020.

But the No. 8 overall pick hasn’t had much of a good reputation in the last two decades. Just three years ago, The Ringer wrote an article about the curse of the eighth overall pick. Just 13 All-Stars in the shot-clock era (since the 1954-55 season) have gone eighth overall in the NBA draft. Vin Baker, who was drafted in 1993, remains the most recent to earn All-Star honors. But no No. 8 picks have earned All-Star honors since the 2000-01 season. But seven former eighth-overall picks have received All-Rookie selections. Two have earned All-Defensive team picks, while one has earned the Sixth Man of the Year award three times. While the Hawks likely won’t lean on superstition to determine their draft positioning, they could opt to use capital to move up one or two spots. They have a second first-round pick, a second-round pick and some young talent that could entice a partner.

The Hawks don’t believe they’re one player away from contention. They have also spoken of internal development of that young talent aiding the newcomers’ growth.

So, while the eighth overall has not generated as much buzz as other draft positions, history shows some former No. 8 overall picks from the last 26 years carved out solid careers. Jamal Crawford (2000), 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists A three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, Crawford didn’t earn an All-Star nod, but he built a 20-year resume that earned him a Hall of Fame nomination for the 2026 class. Rudy Gay (2006), 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2 assists Gay put together a strong rookie season and earned All-Rookie honors in the process. But his efficiency as a scorer propelled him to a 17-year career in the NBA.