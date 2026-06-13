Georgia Bulldogs BREAKING: 4-star OT Kennedee Jackson flips from Florida to Georgia football Dawgs score a major flip from their arch rival.

By Jeff Sentell 6 minutes ago Share

The word around the recruitment of 4-star Lithonia High offensive tackle was that it was always going to be very hard to beat out Georgia. It was. And it still is.

Jackson’s whirlwind month continued today. He’d recently set a June 10 commitment date, but then moved up his UGA visit by a week to see the Dawgs before his decision. Florida had him in Gainesville for an official visit on May 29. During that visit, they got him to commit to what has been a robust offensive line class for the Gators. It was a big win: Scoring a major target for the Dawgs in advance of that scheduled UGA visit. As it turns out, that wasn’t final. Georgia’s staff got Jackson to still take his official visit to UGA on June 5.

That visit happened. Intertia took over. Jackson always thought of UGA as a dream school growing up.

The Dawgs closed the deal over the last week since he took that official visit to see UGA last weekend. They were able to reel the 6-foot-6, 300-pound OT back to the home-state school. The Lithonia Bulldog will now be a Georgia Bulldog, as he officially flipped on Saturday. Jackson is the nation’s No. 12 OT and the No. 112 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 9 OT and No. 98 overall. With this decision, the Dawgs now have 14 commitments for this cycle. He’s now the third-highest-rated commitment of the class.