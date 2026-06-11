Atlanta Braves Braves lose second straight to White Sox Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring) lands on 10-day IL Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By AJC Sports 24 minutes ago Share

On a day the Braves placed star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the injured list, they saw their streak of consecutive series snapped as well. Davis Martin threw six scoreless innings for his ninth win as the Chicago White Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the AL Central.

The Braves have dropped the first two games of this three-game series, giving them their first series loss since losing two out of three to the Nationals back on May 22-24. They had won each of their last four series. And with a loss on Thursday, the Braves would be swept in a series for the first time this season. Their only three-game losing streak of the season came back on April 4-6. Prior to Wednesday’s game, the Braves placed Acuña on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. The White Sox have won seven straight at home and nine of 13 overall, including two straight against the major league-best Braves. Chicago moved one-half game ahead of Cleveland, which lost to the New York Yankees earlier Wednesday. This is the latest in the season the White Sox have led their division since 2021.

Martin (9-2) recorded his third outing of at least six innings without allowing a run this season. He gave up six hits, struck out six and walked one as he matched Aaron Ashby and Gavin Williams for the major league lead in victories.

White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery, who doubled and hit a game-ending homer in his big-league debut Tuesday, had two more doubles Wednesday. Chris Sale (8-5) allowed two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Braves. The White Sox went ahead in the fourth when Derek Hill singled in Montgomery, then scored on a grounder by Luisangel Acuña. The Braves got on the board in the seventh against reliever Sean Newcomb when Miguel Vargas couldn’t handle a grounder to third from Ozzie Albies, allowing Jorge Mateo to score from first base. Bryan Hudson pitched the ninth for his third save. Chicago’s Chase Meidroth extended his on-base streak to 21 games and his hitting streak to 11 games with an infield single in the third.