Atlanta Braves Braves lose lead, game and star in extra-inning loss Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game with injury in 6-5 defeat to White Sox in 10 innings. Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. adjusts his helmet while standing on third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By AJC Sports 44 minutes ago Share

Braden Montgomery hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning of his rousing major league debut to rally the Chicago White Sox past the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Tuesday night. Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game in the fourth inning after suffering an injury running to first base on a ground ball.

The Braves, coming off a three-game sweep of the Pirates last weekend, lost a series opener for the first time since dropping the opener to the Marlins on May 18. It was also just the second time this season the Braves suffered a walk-off loss. The other such loss came back on April 5 against the Diamondbacks. That game also turned out to be a 6-5 loss in 10 innings. Miguel Vargas launched a two-run shot in the third to begin Chicago’s comeback from a 4-0 deficit against the Braves, who have the best record in the majors at 45-22. Montgomery made it 4-3 with an RBI single in the fourth, and Jacob Gonzalez tied it with a run-scoring single in the seventh. The second-place White Sox (35-31) moved within a half-game of scuffling Cleveland atop the AL Central.

Matt Olson homered twice in the first three innings for Atlanta, accounting for three runs. Mauricio Dubón put the Braves up 5-4 in the top of the 10th with an RBI single.