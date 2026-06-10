Atlanta Braves

Braves lose lead, game and star in extra-inning loss

Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game with injury in 6-5 defeat to White Sox in 10 innings.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. adjusts his helmet while standing on third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. adjusts his helmet while standing on third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
By AJC Sports
44 minutes ago

Braden Montgomery hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning of his rousing major league debut to rally the Chicago White Sox past the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game in the fourth inning after suffering an injury running to first base on a ground ball.

The Braves, coming off a three-game sweep of the Pirates last weekend, lost a series opener for the first time since dropping the opener to the Marlins on May 18.

It was also just the second time this season the Braves suffered a walk-off loss. The other such loss came back on April 5 against the Diamondbacks. That game also turned out to be a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.

Miguel Vargas launched a two-run shot in the third to begin Chicago’s comeback from a 4-0 deficit against the Braves, who have the best record in the majors at 45-22. Montgomery made it 4-3 with an RBI single in the fourth, and Jacob Gonzalez tied it with a run-scoring single in the seventh.

The second-place White Sox (35-31) moved within a half-game of scuffling Cleveland atop the AL Central.

Matt Olson homered twice in the first three innings for Atlanta, accounting for three runs. Mauricio Dubón put the Braves up 5-4 in the top of the 10th with an RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom half, Montgomery connected on an 0-1 changeup from closer Raisel Iglesias (0-1) and sent it 343 feet over the left-field wall to send the Rate Field crowd into a frenzy.

Automatic runner Andrew Benintendi scored from third ahead of Montgomery.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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