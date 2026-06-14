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Andrew Smart, Knox Kiffin and 4-star linemen: Latest in Georgia Tech recruiting

The Yellow Jackets extend offers to two prominent coaches’ sons.
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key — pictured coaching against North Carolina State in November — has the Yellow Jackets' 2027 recruiting class ranked No. 26, according to Rivals. (Karl DeBlaker/AP)
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key — pictured coaching against North Carolina State in November — has the Yellow Jackets' 2027 recruiting class ranked No. 26, according to Rivals. (Karl DeBlaker/AP)
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42 minutes ago

Georgia Tech made several notable additions to its 2027 recruiting class in the past last week. It also made headlines with two particular early offers.

Here’s the latest on coach Brent Key’s hot week in recruiting:

— Tech made headlines by becoming the first team to offer 2030 quarterback Andrew Smart, the son of Georgia coach Kirby Smart. The younger Smart was playing in a 7-on-7 tournament at Tech last week and received an offer from Key. Smart will begin his freshman season this fall at Athens Academy, so there’s a long way to go in his development and recruiting arc.

— Smart wasn’t the only coach’s son to receive an offer: Tech also offered 3-star quarterback Knox Kiffin, the son of polarizing LSU coach Lane Kiffin. Knox is entering his junior season, transferring from Oxford, Mississippi — where his father formerly coached Ole Miss — to University Lab in Louisiana. Kiffin hasn’t been a full-time starter at quarterback. He’s received numerous offers, including from Cal, Washington, SMU and Georgia State.

— Key has emphasized Tech’s need to get bigger in the trenches. Enter 4-star defensive lineman Jamar Thompson, who’s Tech’s highest-ranked commit thus far. Thompson is a 6-foot-3, 305-pound behemoth from Boca Raton, Florida. He had five sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season. Thompson embodies the type of player Key has sought to increase his program’s ceiling.

— Tech had another massive recruiting win in securing 4-star edge rusher Success Nwabude from Athens. The Jackets beat out Georgia — among other SEC and ACC programs — for a player in the Bulldogs’ backyard. Key also received a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee from Sarasota, Florida, and 4-star edge rusher Braden Gordon from Montgomery, Alabama.

— The Jackets have played Georgia competitively the past two years, but the talent and physical gap was still evident. Adding four 4-star prospects to the defensive front is an important boost.

— The commitment from tackle Braylin Mills, who’s 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, will help further bolster Tech’s size. A 3-star prospect from Houston County, Mills is a physical specimen with tantalizing athleticism. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Georgia and Arkansas.

— Tech also landed 3-star linebacker Noah Renes from Niceville, Florida. He’s been a tackling savant in high school and chose the Jackets over rejuvenated ACC rival Virginia Tech, among others.

— The Jackets have the No. 26 class for 2027 right now, per Rivals. They have five 4-star commitments and 16 3-star commitments. This should be Key’s second consecutive strong class and could wind up his best haul of talent to date.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

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