Atlanta Hawks AJC mock draft: Who will the Hawks select? Atlanta has two first-round picks, Nos. 8 and 23, in next week’s NBA draft. Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said the team is likely to keep its first round draft picks. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Lauren Williams 37 minutes ago Share

Less than a week remains before the Hawks will have to make their picks at the NBA draft. The Hawks have two first-round picks, at Nos. 8 and 23, and president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh indicated the team may likely keep them. Here is how AJC Hawks beat reporter Lauren Williams projects the picks through the Hawks’ second pick. 1. Wizards — AJ Dybansta F | Brigham Young | 6-9 | 217 pounds | 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 33.1 3P% Dybansta gives the Wizards a decisive wing who can potentially operate alongside Trae Young. The BYU forward has the explosiveness to be productive at the next level.

2. Jazz — Darryn Peterson G | Kansas | 6-5 | 200 pounds | 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 38.2 3P% It remains to be seen if the Jazz will go ahead and take the Kansas guard after reports he would not do a predraft workout. But in Peterson, they would get a confident shotmaker who would add yet another threat to the Jazz’s core. 3. Grizzlies — Cameron Boozer F | Duke | 6-8 | 250 pounds | 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 39.1 3P% The Grizzlies would get a lot of production out of a frontcourt pairing of Boozer and center Zach Edey.

4. Bulls — Caleb Wilson F | North Carolina | 6-9| 210 pounds | 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 25.9 3P%

The UNC forward would add to the Bulls’ transition game while finding the room to develop alongside their young core. 5. Clippers — Keaton Wagler G | Illinois | 6-5 | 188 pounds | 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 34.6 3P% Wagler’s versatility would fit well alongside Darius Garland, and the Clippers could use another playmaker. 6. Nets — Darius Acuff Jr. G | Arkansas| 6-2 | 185 pounds | 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 44 3P% The Nets are still in rebuild mode after their acquisition of draft picks over the next few years. They may take the best available player, and Acuff would fit alongside the bevy of young talent.

7. Kings — Mikel Brown Jr. G | Louisville | 6-4 | 190 pounds | 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 34.4 3P% The Kings could use a point guard, and the Louisville guard could be an engine for Doug Christie’s offense. 8. Hawks — Aday Mara C| Michigan| 7-3 | 260 pounds | 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 30 3P% The Hawks could take a swing and go for an elite shot blocker. On top of that, Mara adds the frontcourt versatility the Hawks sought early last season with Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis. 9. Mavericks — Kingston Flemings G |Houston | 6-3 | 183 pounds | 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 38.7 3P%

Flemings could probably go higher, as several teams, including the Hawks, could benefit from his defense and passing. The Mavericks, of course, would look to capitalize on the pairing with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg. 10. Bucks — Brayden Burries G | Arizona | 6-4 | 215pounds | 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 39.1 3P% The Bucks have an elephant in the room that would likely determine what direction they go. But should they find a way to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in the mix, Burries could be a savvy option alongside him. 11. Warriors — Nate Ament F | Tennessee | 6-10 | 211 pounds | 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 33.3 3P% The Warriors have several players set to enter free agency, and Ament has strong defensive skills that could earn him early minutes.

12. Thunder — Yaxel Lendeborg F | Michigan | 6-9 | 241 pounds | 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 37.2 3P% The Thunder will have to do some restructuring as they try to manage their books. But the Michigan forward can produce on both sides of the ball, likely fitting into the Thunder’s system right away. 13. Heat — Morez Johnson Jr. F/C | Michigan | 6-9 | 250 pounds | 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 34.3 3P% The Michigan big man would fit into the Heat’s unselfish style of play and could find opportunity alongside All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. 14. Hornets — Allen Graves F | Santa Clara| 6-8 | 225 pounds | 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 41.3 3P%

Graves has experience playing at the five, and that versatility could open lineup options for the Hornets in the frontcourt. 15. Bulls (from Trail Blazers) — Hannes Steinbach F/C | Washington | 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 34 3P% The Bulls need a young center in the mix that would fit with their core. He would benefit from the interior feeds of Josh Giddey and give them another viable rebounder. 16. Grizzlies (from Suns) — Christian Anderson G | Texas Tech| 6-1 | 180 pounds| 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 41.5 3P% A lot remains to be seen when it comes to the Grizzlies’ situation at point guard. But they could add another facilitator to the mix who would fit their reset timeline.

17. Thunder (from 76ers) — Koa Peat F | Arizona| 6-7 | 245 pounds | 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 35 3P% The Thunder have quite a bit of depth in their frontcourt, but they could add a potential option to pair with Chet Holmgren. Plus, the Thunder have some hefty contracts on the books and may need to find more viable options. 18. Hornets (from Magic) — Labaron Philon G | Alabama | 6-3 | 175 pounds | 22 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5 assists, 39.9 3P% The Hornets could use another playmaker who can go out and get buckets. It complements the team’s growing trove of scorers. 19. Raptors — Chris Cenac Jr. F | Houston | 6-10 | 240 pounds | 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 33.3 3P%

The Raptors could use another option behind All-Star Scottie Barnes. With Cenac, they have some time to develop, while capitalizing on his instincts as a rebounder. 20. Spurs (from Hawks) — Jayden Quaintance C | Kentucky | 6-9 | 255 pounds | 5 points, 5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, N/A 3P% Injuries limited the Kentucky sophomore’s season. But the young center would have some time to develop behind reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet. 21. Pistons (from Timberwolves) — Bennett Stirtz G | Iowa |6-3 | 190 pounds | 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 35.8 3P% Stirtz would give the Pistons another option as a distributor and potentially open the floor for them off the ball.