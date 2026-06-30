Acuña a ‘long shot’ to return before All-Star break

The news, as it pertains to Braves’ star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., on Tuesday at Truist Park was not promising.
Acuña has not played since June 9 when he left a loss to the White Sox in Chicago with a hamstring strain. Despite being at Truist Park on Tuesday where he was going through a series of running drills, manager Walt Weiss indicated it could be two more weeks before Acuña is activated from the 10-day injured list.
“It’ll be a long shot to see him before the (All-Star) break,” Weiss said.
The Braves (49-33) have 13 games to play — starting with the opener of a three-game series Tuesday against the Cardinals at Truist Park — before the All-Star break, which runs July 13-16. Not having Acuña before that stretch is a tough blow for a team that has hit .214 in June and averaged 3.4 runs per game going into the month’s finale.