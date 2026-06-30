Acuña a ‘long shot’ to return before All-Star break

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (right) has his finger looked at during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Braves’ right fielder could be out another two weeks.

Braves’ right fielder could be out another two weeks.

The news, as it pertains to Braves’ star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., on Tuesday at Truist Park was not promising.

Acuña has not played since June 9 when he left a loss to the White Sox in Chicago with a hamstring strain. Despite being at Truist Park on Tuesday where he was going through a series of running drills, manager Walt Weiss indicated it could be two more weeks before Acuña is activated from the 10-day injured list.

“It’ll be a long shot to see him before the (All-Star) break,” Weiss said.

The Braves (49-33) have 13 games to play — starting with the opener of a three-game series Tuesday against the Cardinals at Truist Park — before the All-Star break, which runs July 13-16. Not having Acuña before that stretch is a tough blow for a team that has hit .214 in June and averaged 3.4 runs per game going into the month’s finale.