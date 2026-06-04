Georgia Bulldogs 4-star Jamir Dean flips commitment to UGA, gives Bulldogs second 2027 WR The Bulldogs finally flipped the talented Tennessee receiver. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is all smiles during the second half of a 31-3 victory over Mississippi State. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

By Jeff Sentell 15 minutes ago Share

Flip season has arrived for the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs are currently crushing recruiting flips the way the Diamond Dawgs treat Omaha fastballs. Georgia flipped 4-star in-state target Kennedee “KJ” Jackson from rival Florida on Wednesday. The program got another one today.

Jamir Dean, a 4-star wide receiver from Alcoa High in Tennessee, had only recently committed to Penn State. He’d also taken recent visits to both Penn State and Georgia. Georgia receivers coach James Coley got his guy here. Dean saw UGA for his official visit on the weekend of May 29, and the Bulldogs gave him a lot to think about. In a move that’s been in the works for over a week now, he announced that decision via his social media on Monday. He’s the nation’s No. 36 WR and the No. 257 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 35 WR and No. 226 overall.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has competed in the Tennessee state championships in the decathlon. He’s a strong high jumper who also cracked the career 1,000-point mark in basketball. The 4-star even ran a 10.69 in the 100. Now mix that in with 11 touchdown catches for a state championship team.